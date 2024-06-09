Steph hilariously hits ‘night night' celebration in local open run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nobody is safe from Steph Curry's on-court taunting. Not even random civilians.

The Warriors superstar completed another one of his offseason side quests on Saturday, participating in a local open run with former teammate and NBA guard Kent Bazemore at Lifetime Fitness in Folsom, Calif.

Steph Curry was out in Sac today in some open runs with Kent Bazemore 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HJAKLGtE89 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 9, 2024

Curry, of course, couldn't help but hit his famous "night night" celebration after appearing to drill a game-winner.

Steph Curry hits the Night Night at an open run in Sacramento 😴😂🔥



(via jessicabrogan/ig) pic.twitter.com/kIPOodso1P — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 9, 2024

Have mercy, Steph. These men have families.

It's not every day you get to face off against Curry in a pick-up game at a local gym, let alone be on the receiving end of a move he taunted NBA opponents with on his way to winning his fourth championship with the Warriors.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast