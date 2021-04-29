Step Inside Miley Cyrus’s Beautifully Boisterous Los Angeles Home—Which Was Designed by Her Mom, Tish

It hasn’t even been a year since superstar Miley Cyrus purchased this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 6,800-square-foot Southern California retreat, and yet it’s already completely decorated. More than that, it has been completely Mileyfied. And that’s thanks to the musician’s ace interior design team: Tish Cyrus (also, Miley’s mom and manager of 16 years) and Tish’s design partner Mat Sanders.

“My biggest thing is that when you walk into someone’s house,” says Tish, “I want you to know who lives there, what their personality is, what they love, and what they’re like. I know Miley so well, and we’re so close, so I was really able to do that.” The result? Much like Miley herself, the home is beautiful and boisterous, all the while steady and disciplined in its exuberance.

Art: Norman Seeff via Morrison Hotel Gallery, Takashi Murakami

Admits Tish, “My wheelhouse is very much boho chic. In my own house, I like everything neutral. But with Miley, it’s got to feel rock and roll. There’s a lot of color. Technicolor.” An Ettore Sottsass bookcase, a mouth-shaped chair that literally wiggles its tongue, and a psychedelic ceiling treatment by artist Brian Robles are just a few examples of that kaleidoscopic cool. Zoom out a bit and it’s clear that after painting the exterior of the 1950s clapboard house a scene-setting black—“the house was very East Coast vibes,” says Tish—they were truly able to have some fun. “Miley, Mat, and myself are a great little team because they’re always, More is more is more,” Tish explains. “And I’m like, Well, not. . . always. Let’s pull one thing back.”

Nonetheless, Tish enjoyed embracing Miley’s merry maximalism. “My mom believes that nothing is permanent, that there’s nothing that can’t be undone,” Miley says. “People make bold choices in their lives, and sometimes those gambles work and bring you good fortune, and sometimes they don’t. But it’s a risk she’s willing—and I’m willing—to take in our lifestyle, and that is reflected in the design.”

Indeed. Without a doubt, where this home is concerned, those risks were well worth it. Throughout it all, though, serene notes persist. The pool is a veritable meditative oasis, while the gym and wellness spaces were inspired by a trip to the sublime Amangiri resort in Utah. “Miley could have hired any designer that she wanted to,” Tish adds. “But for her to be like, ‘Mom, I love what you do, and I really want you to do this house’ was awesome. Not only as her mom, but more [than] that, I didn’t ever go to school for design—and also I’m from Eastern Kentucky, so I think it’s really something. It made me feel so good.”

Art: Norman Seeff via Morrison Hotel Gallery, Takashi Murakami

Art: Mick Rock via Morrison Hotel Gallery

Art: Chris Stein via Morrison Hotel Gallery

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the special sentiment behind this project feels particularly poignant. “My mom’s best quality as a mom and as an interior designer is her understanding and non-judgment,” explains Miley. “Anything I dream she will create into a reality, even if it isn’t her style. She designs for her kids—I am not the only one that uses my mom as an interior designer, all five of us do—the same way she nurtures us. She just wants what’s best for us, creating spaces that reflect us is what’s best for our mental health, our creativity, our songwriting.”

And that is true, even down to a singular work of art in the bright, airy, and pristine white open-plan kitchen: a black-on-black square panel with the F-word spelled out in capital letters. “I hate the F-word more than anything in the world, but I actually found that,” says Tish. “I was like, If I know Miley, she’ll just love this so much. And I know the perfect place for it!”

