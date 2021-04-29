Step Inside Miley Cyrus’s Beautifully Boisterous Los Angeles Home—Which Was Designed by Her Mom, Tish

It hasn’t even been a year since superstar Miley Cyrus purchased this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 6,800-square-foot Southern California retreat, and yet it’s already completely decorated. More than that, it has been completely Mileyfied. And that’s thanks to the musician’s ace interior design team: Tish Cyrus (also, Miley’s mom and manager of 16 years) and Tish’s design partner Mat Sanders.

“My biggest thing is that when you walk into someone’s house,” says Tish, “I want you to know who lives there, what their personality is, what they love, and what they’re like. I know Miley so well, and we’re so close, so I was really able to do that.” The result? Much like Miley herself, the home is beautiful and boisterous, all the while steady and disciplined in its exuberance.

“I spend a lot of my time in that chair with my dogs—some people call it the peacock chair, some people call it the clam chair,” says Miley of her beloved perch (actually an Anemone chair by Giancarlo Zema for Giovanetti). “I love the openness of the space. I love that when friends are cooking in the kitchen, when we’re watching TV or movies and someone’s at the bar, when someone goes to play the piano, we can all be together even if we’re not all sitting directly in the same space.” It doesn’t hurt, too, that the room is full of some of the entertainer’s most favorite things, including a bunch of Dan Lam’s drippy sculptures, a still life painting by Takashi Murakami, and a Gulla Jonsdottir Puzzle table.
Admits Tish, “My wheelhouse is very much boho chic. In my own house, I like everything neutral. But with Miley, it’s got to feel rock and roll. There’s a lot of color. Technicolor.” An Ettore Sottsass bookcase, a mouth-shaped chair that literally wiggles its tongue, and a psychedelic ceiling treatment by artist Brian Robles are just a few examples of that kaleidoscopic cool. Zoom out a bit and it’s clear that after painting the exterior of the 1950s clapboard house a scene-setting black—“the house was very East Coast vibes,” says Tish—they were truly able to have some fun. “Miley, Mat, and myself are a great little team because they’re always, More is more is more,” Tish explains. “And I’m like, Well, not. . . always. Let’s pull one thing back.”

Nonetheless, Tish enjoyed embracing Miley’s merry maximalism. “My mom believes that nothing is permanent, that there’s nothing that can’t be undone,” Miley says. “People make bold choices in their lives, and sometimes those gambles work and bring you good fortune, and sometimes they don’t. But it’s a risk she’s willing—and I’m willing—to take in our lifestyle, and that is reflected in the design.”

A wall hanging of Henri Matisse’s Blue Nude III brings an elegant serenity to Miley’s primary bathroom. Miley’s home also features a large and decidedly calm, neutral-toned wellness and gym studio. “I was inspired by Amangiri,” Miley says. “It was a really spiritual experience. I was there when I was going through a very public breakup, and I went and found a kind of a sanctuary there with my older sister and my mom.”
The tiger face Gucci wallpaper was the inspiration for a powder room’s design. “Miley had told me that when you’re in this bathroom, it should be an experience,” says Tish. “I was a little scared, but we went all in. When we put the finishing touches of the horsehair sconces in, it was like, Wow, it works and it’s awesome.” A 1970s brass and Murano glass mirror hangs over a custom marble vanity complete with an Isla faucet from Waterworks.

Indeed. Without a doubt, where this home is concerned, those risks were well worth it. Throughout it all, though, serene notes persist. The pool is a veritable meditative oasis, while the gym and wellness spaces were inspired by a trip to the sublime Amangiri resort in Utah. “Miley could have hired any designer that she wanted to,” Tish adds. “But for her to be like, ‘Mom, I love what you do, and I really want you to do this house’ was awesome. Not only as her mom, but more [than] that, I didn’t ever go to school for design—and also I’m from Eastern Kentucky, so I think it’s really something. It made me feel so good.”

“We wanted the outside area to feel like you were staying at a chic hotel,” Tish says. She and Sanders amped up the rock-and-roll feel by painting the fire pit black and staining the pavement dark. Eos Chaise Lounge chairs from Design Within Reach have been paired with Sammy teak stools from Teak Warehouse. Aegean aluminum bar stools are from RH.
“This is definitely my favorite room in the whole house,” says Tish of this sophisticated sitting room which greets guests as they first come in. “I just knew it needed to feel moody and like you want to go in there, and when you are in there, it’s like, a vibe.” To add to the drama of the room, Tish and Sanders painted the room in Benjamin Moore’s smoky Soot color. A Blackman Cruz steel Monumental chandelier hangs over custom lounge chairs and a Lawson Fenning coffee table, while a super-luxe carpet from Lawrence of La Brea adds a layer of cozy.
“We tried to keep the actual structure of the house simple, so that the furniture, the heart, the accessories, the photographs, they can really talk,” says Miley, in vintage Yves Saint Laurent. Tish wears a Dolce & Gabbana jacket and J. Gerard pants.
“Songwriting is storytelling, and I think that the instruments you use to tell the story add so many elements and tones to what you’re making,” says Miley, who insisted on including this upright piano from the early 1900s in her sitting room. “I’m not the first person to write a song about being brokenhearted, and I’m not the first one to write a song about getting too drunk last night. The stories that were told on the keys before I told my own—there’s a presence to them, there’s a tone, there’s a ring. I think it’s an important quality that adds a lot of texture to the music that you’re making currently.”
“I spend a lot of my time in that chair with my dogs—some people call it the peacock chair, some people call it the clam chair,” says Miley of her beloved perch (actually an Anemone chair by Giancarlo Zema for Giovanetti). “I love the openness of the space. I love that when friends are cooking in the kitchen, when we’re watching TV or movies and someone’s at the bar, when someone goes to play the piano, we can all be together even if we’re not all sitting directly in the same space.” It doesn’t hurt, too, that the room is full of some of the entertainer’s most favorite things, including a bunch of Dan Lam’s drippy sculptures, a still life painting by Takashi Murakami, and a Gulla Jonsdottir Puzzle table.
The kitchen was one of the rooms least transformed. Still, Tish and Sanders wanted to make sure it made sense with the rest of the interior design. They changed out the hardware, replaced the “very farmhouse” lighting above the island, and put in an edgy black metal range hood. Says Tish, “Everything Miley makes in the kitchen ends up amazing. Shocking! I am like, Where did you learn that from? Not from me, for sure!” Sanders designed the table and the chairs, which are covered in Pierre Frey’s Kilimandjaro fabric. A Bari Ziperstein vase on the kitchen table is one of many of the artist’s ceramic works Miley has collected. Glass objects by other cherished artists, including Helle Mardahl and Glass by Ariel, are displayed on a side table under a photo of Mötley Crüe by Mick Rock.
The dining room hasn’t seen many big family dinners, but Tish says that they have used the room for management meetings from time to time (Tish has been Miley’s manager since Miley was just 12 years old). Sanders designed the dining room table. It is paired with Lawson Fenning chairs, which are covered in Prism fabric from Pindler. An Atelier de Troupe’s eight-foot Tempo pendant balances from the ceiling, while a vintage mirrored light fixture reflects a work by California-based painter and sculptor Orrin Whalen across the room.
The tiger face Gucci wallpaper was the inspiration for the rest of this powder room’s design. “Miley had told me that when you’re in this bathroom, it should be an experience,” says Tish. “I was a little scared, but we went all in. When we put the finishing touches of the horsehair sconces in, it was like, Wow, it works and it’s awesome.” A 1970s brass and Murano glass mirror hangs over a custom marble vanity complete with an Isla faucet from Waterworks.
Miley’s studio is “definitely a vibe.” The trippy ceiling was painted by surface designer Brian Robles, and it has multiple inspirations. Says Tish, “It started with the throw pillows. I had found those at Barneys before Barneys went out of business. I just knew at some point, Miley’s going to need these.” When Tish and Sanders suggested they play off the colorful waves in the pillows’ psychedelic designs for the mural, Tish says, “Miley agreed, then added, ‘Yeah, but it should also feel like vaginas.’ I was like, Okay!” The zebra-print fabric on the window shades is from Jim Thompson Fabrics. A series of vintage 1960s Targetti Sankey sconces punctuate the space.
The bathroom right off Miley’s music studio doubles as a storage unit. Explains Tish: “People are always bringing guitars and their cases, and Miley is very much like me—she wants everything put away. Since some people come and work there for days, we decided to put this opaque film [3M’s Dusted Crystal and Dichroic Chili] on the shower glass in order to conceal all the guitar cases and things that might need extra space.” A mirror from Tish’s own home hangs in plain view. “That mirror was actually mine for the last 15 years. Miley always loved it,” says Tish. “So when we finished the room, I just took it out of my house and put it there.” Cement black-and-white Rio tiles are by Clé.
“This is probably one of my favorite rooms because you can’t go in here and be unhappy,” says Tish of Miley’s glam-room lounge. “Everyone ends up going there and just hanging out. Usually, that room is the kitchen, but in this house, it’s here.” A vintage Curvati Murano glass rainbow light is centered over vintage armchairs that Miley has had for “a really long time” and a lucite coffee table. The whimsical glam station itself was designed by Sanders, with a nod to the technicolor Ettore Sottsass bookcase at the other end of the space.
“Miley truly cherishes letters and she loves to write and get personal cards,” says Tish of the framed notes from friends (RuPaul, Jeremy Scott, Vera Wang, et al.) that Miley keeps on her glam-room vanity. “She says, ‘I’m not putting these in drawers. I want to see these! This is what inspires me.’ I love that about her.” The flocked ocelot wallpaper is the Pantanal design from Osborne and Little.
A purple wig, one of two displayed on Miley’s 1981 Carlton bookcase by Ettore Sottsass, was worn by Miley when she played the role of pop star Ashley O in Black Mirror. “When we did these pictures, I’d try to scale things back a little, and Miley was like, ‘Mother, don’t you dare touch my Ashley O. Ashley O needs to be front and center.’” A pair of heels, a gift from Gucci with her name painted on the shoes’ insoles, also gets a prime spot for display. Oh, and if you were wondering, yes, the big red mouth chair will move its tongue in and out when plugged in.
Miley found her stainless-steel and brass 1980s bed on one of her many scouring expeditions on 1stDibs. “Miley wanted this room dark and moody,” says Tish. “I went with this color paint that I just always love: Blue Note [by Benjamin Moore]. We did the ceiling, the walls, the fireplace, the bookshelves. We did it all.” An iconic image of Debbie Harry photographed by Blondie cofounder Chris Stein hangs above. (Fun fact: Harry tells the story that the zebra-print dress she’s wearing in the picture was actually made from a pillowcase her landlord had found in the trash. Ironic then that this shot would hang above another rock star’s bedroom pillows four decades later.) An Atelier 001 Regolith pendant light from Garde resonates in moody dark and brass tones. Seating includes a Milo Baughman swivel chair recovered in faux fur and a duo of Karl Springer poufs reimagined in Zak and Fox’s Kabuto fabric.
A wall hanging of Henri Matisse’s Blue Nude III brings an elegant serenity to Miley’s primary bathroom. Miley’s home also features a large and decidedly calm, neutral-toned wellness and gym studio complete with an oxygen chamber. “I was inspired by Amangiri,” says Miley. “It was a really spiritual experience. I was there when I was going through a very public breakup, and I went and found a kind of a sanctuary there with my older sister and my mom. Neutral tones are not something that probably scream Miley, but in my life and in my choices—being so chaotic—I wanted one space that really felt like a clean slate where I could start my day each morning.”
“We completely gutted the bathroom,” says Tish. “Miley wanted a ton of storage, so we did a dream vanity and a huge armoire. I do know her so well, so it’s really easy for me to even know just how much storage she needs and how she’s really going to use the space.” The brass Rib Vault light is from Talbot and Yoon. The enormous bath, from Vast Studio, knew how to make an entrance: It had to be craned up and brought through the bathroom’s window.
The backyard area, with its lagoon-stye swimming pool and lush and mature landscaping, remain pretty much as they were when Miley purchased the property. Says Miley, “I’m from Nashville, so I grew up on a 500-acre farm with my dad, and we didn’t have any neighbors. None of us ever had shoes or clothes on. We just ran around the farm. We don’t get to do that quite as much here, but I still feel like in my backyard there is a sense that I’m kind of in Nashville again.”
Miley, with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and Tish’s design partner Mat Sanders, take a moment in the backyard’s luxe cabana, a new construction. Not your run-of-the-mill shelter from the sun, this cabana also doubles as an outdoor home theater fitted with a projector and retractable screen, blackout shades, heat for the winter, and misters for the summer. It was Sanders’s idea to knock the hole out of the back wall. Says Tish, “He asked, ‘What if we could see through it and see green?’ I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, yes!’”
“One of the things that I love most about my house is that even though there are these flamboyant colors, there is also something that is heavy and more masculine in some spaces. I think it’s just a reflection of my gender,” says Miley, in a vintage dress. “My outdoor space does that also. There’s something that’s kind of feminine with all the landscaping. But again, the crushed velvet [here] reminds me of something that Jimi Hendrix would’ve had.”

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the special sentiment behind this project feels particularly poignant. “My mom’s best quality as a mom and as an interior designer is her understanding and non-judgment,” explains Miley. “Anything I dream she will create into a reality, even if it isn’t her style. She designs for her kids—I am not the only one that uses my mom as an interior designer, all five of us do—the same way she nurtures us. She just wants what’s best for us, creating spaces that reflect us is what’s best for our mental health, our creativity, our songwriting.”

And that is true, even down to a singular work of art in the bright, airy, and pristine white open-plan kitchen: a black-on-black square panel with the F-word spelled out in capital letters. “I hate the F-word more than anything in the world, but I actually found that,” says Tish. “I was like, If I know Miley, she’ll just love this so much. And I know the perfect place for it!”

A purple wig, one of two displayed on Miley’s 1981 Carlton bookcase by Ettore Sottsass, was worn by Miley when she played the role of pop star Ashley O in Black Mirror. “When we did these pictures, I’d try to scale things back a little, and Miley was like, ‘Mother, don’t you dare touch my Ashley O. Ashley O needs to be front and center.’” A pair of heels, a gift from Gucci with her name painted on the shoes’ insoles, also gets a prime spot for display. Oh, and if you were wondering, yes, the big red mouth chair does move its tongue in and out when plugged in.

