'Steamy' Lady Gaga movie toned down in wake of sexual harassment scandal

Bradley Cooper writes and directs this new remake of the 1937 film of the same name. Lady Gaga takes the lead as Ally, a promising young singer aiming for the big time.

If you were hoping for a steamy sex scene between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born , think again.

That’s because the romantic drama is said to have been given a chaste onceover by writers in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , insiders say “the Bradley Cooper-helmed remake at Warner Bros has morphed from steamy to something far more chaste,” because they fear the climate is not right for something too sexy.

A Star is Born was originally released in 1937 but its two remakes are far more famous. The first was released in 1954, starring Judy Garland in the lead role, and the second in 1973 with Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand.

The latter film was far steamier than the two previous ones – just take a look at the poster – but it looks like there won’t be any bath tub sex scene in the latest one.

Cooper is filling Kris Kristofferson’s shoes as the fading musician Jackson Maine who takes Gaga’s unknown singer Ally under his wing only for her to become a star as his spotlight fades.

It’s the first proper film role for Lady Gaga though she’s proven her acting skill in American Horror Story: Hotel as The Countess. The singer earned a Golden Globe for that performance, which included its fair share of erotic sex scenes.

Late last year it was confirmed that Warner Bros had moved the scheduled release date back to October 5 from May 18, no doubt in a bid to secure some awards season consideration.

So far the production has filmed scenes at two major festivals: Glastonbury and Coachella.

A Star is Born is set for release on October 5