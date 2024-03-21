Starz Drops First-Look At ‘Outlander’ Season 7, Part 2; Tease Premiere Date

In what feels like the longest Droughlander of them all, Starz revealed the hit series Outlander will return with Season 7, Part 2 in November.

Season 7 is an extra large extended season with 16 episodes split into two parts. The release of Part 2 was delayed about a year due to the writers and actors strike. To catch up before then, every season, including Season 7, Part 1, is currently available to stream via the Starz app.

Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international bestsellers, Outlander follows Claire (Balfe), a married former WWII nurse who in 1946 finds herself transported back to Scotland in 1743. Claire finds her true love was living in the past, dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Heughan). Each season, their love story expands, with Claire taking occasional trips into the future, and new characters are introduced into their tale.

It was announced last January that the period drama—starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan—was renewed for an eighth and final season to consist of 10 episodes. Additionally, a 10-episode spinoff prequel series Outlander: Blood Of My Blood was greenlit to series.

New photos shared on social media on Thursday, give an inside look at what fans can expect to see this fall.

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser MacKenzie embraces her daughter Amanda “Mandy” Claire Hope MacKenzie-Fraser with a look of worry on her face and a few injured fingers

Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, husband of Brianna and father of their two children Jeremiah “Jem” Alexander Ian Fraser MacKenzie and Amanda “Mandy” Claire Hope MacKenzie-Fraser.

A pensive Lord John Grey (David Berry)

Steven Cree as Ian Murray looking happy as he runs to hug his aunt and uncle, Claire (Balfe) and Jamie (Heughan) Fraser, respectively.

