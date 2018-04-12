Startling transformation for Jim Carrey in new thriller trailer Dark Crimes

The Ace Ventura quiff seems a lifetime away from Jim Carrey’s latest incarnation, just unveiled in the trailer for his new movie Dark Crimes.

Shot in Krakow, Poland, in the winter of 2015, it finds Carrey shaved of head, burly of beard and harrowed of temperament.

Let’s just say that it’s a wee bit short on laughs, not to mention what appears to be Carrey pulling out an Eastern European accent too.

He plays Tadek, a detective on the edge who’s investigating the death of a businessman.

However, it soon transpires that the details of the man’s death are almost identical to the plot of a recently published novel.

Perhaps most spine-chilling of all, the plot of the movie is based on an article from the New Yorker published in 2008, in which similar events were documented.

Due out in the US next month (there’s no UK date locked in yet), fans of Carrey’s more serious work could be in for a treat.

If a slightly bleak one.

Read more

Warner ends deal with Brett Ratner

Deadpool star arrested over bizarre bomb hoax

Geoffrey Rush ‘barely eating’ after allegations



