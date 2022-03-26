Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne and more react to the 'untimely' death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Stars like Mick Jagger and Ozzy Osbourne react to the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died while on the South American tour with his band. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Stars have taken to social media to share their condolences in the wake of Taylor Hawkins’ death at age 50 .

The Foo Fighters drummer’s passing was confirmed in a March 25 statement from the band, who was set to perform in Bogota, Colombia on their South American tour.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band’s statement reads. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Following the news, social media was flooded with tributes to the musician, from fans as well as his friends and peers in the entertainment industry.

Rock legend Mick Jagger took to Twitter to write , “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time.”

John Stamos, who recently mourned the death of good friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget, tweeted of Hawkins’ death , “This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: ‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die.’ Wise words from my friend- put that shit together! I'm so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon.”

Guns N’ Roses musician Axl Rose wrote , “Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.”

Questlove shared , “I’m so sad about this man. coolest dude ever. god bless & comfort his family, his bandmates, his friends & all his loved ones.”

In a statement from the entire band, the official account for Nickelback wrote , “In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad.”

The Smashing Pumpkins also expressed their condolences, writing on the social media platform alongside a photo of Hawkins behind the drum set, “Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band.”

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

