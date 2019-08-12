Stars React to Simone Biles' Historic Triple-Double: 'Exciting to Be Alive When She's Alive'

Simone Biles inspired viewers across the world to do double and triple takes of her impressive floor exercise at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday after she nailed a historic triple-double.

The gymnast, 22, put on a successful show at the competition, winning a record-tying sixth U.S. all-around title, though her shining moment came as she completed the triple-double, a complex stunt that involves two flips and three mid-air twists.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, was the first female gymnast to ever land the move in competition, and just the third athlete ever, according to the Washington Post.

Video of the triple-double quickly went viral, with millions watching as Biles leaped into the air, flipped and twisted, and landed with a grin on her face to rapturous applause.

“I’m just happy that I landed it,” she said, as she retweeted a video of the move to her Twitter account, according to the Post.

Simone Biles hits the unprecedented triple-double on floor exercise. pic.twitter.com/L5fu3OoiOm — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) August 12, 2019

“Simone’s got enough gold medals at home, someone give this girl a crown,” commentator Nastia Liukin, a former gymnast herself, said at the end of the routine. “I mean, absolutely incredible.”

Jamie Squire/Getty More

Others were left just as impressed as Liukin, including Madison Kocian, who competed alongside Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Amazing on the competition floor, but has an even more amazing heart ❤️ proud of you @Simone_Biles,” Kocian wrote on Twitter.

amazing on the competition floor, but has an even more amazing heart❤️ proud of you @Simone_Biles https://t.co/vDkLD2Jwfi — Madison Kocian (@MadisonKocian) August 12, 2019

Chrissy Teigen weighed in, too, sharing video of Biles’ triple-double.

“Look at this! suuuuuch a f—ing badass. love this woman,” she wrote on Twitter.

Added actress Jameela Jamil on Twitter, “It’s exciting to be alive when she’s alive so we get to witness her. @Simone_Biles👊🏽.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote, “Just when you thought Simone Biles couldn’t get any better… she does. What an amazing athlete. Proud that she’s a Texan.”

Just when you thought Simone Biles couldn’t get any better... she does.



What an amazing athlete.



Proud that she’s a Texan. https://t.co/XKU0HAJiRA







— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 12, 2019

Even Biles’ boyfriend, gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr., spoke out in support, using four emojis to represent his feelings: a green check mark, a medal, a goat to represent the phrase “greatest of all time” and an infinity symbol.

✅ 🥇 🐐 ♾ — Stacey Ervin Jr. (@staceyervinjr) August 12, 2019

“Triple Double!!!!!! @Simone_Biles reaching for the stars, setting new records… 👏👏👏💪💪💪,” former tennis star Chris Evert wrote.

The jaw-dropping moment was also broken down by fans who shared slow-motion video that detailed Biles’ each and every move.

“I don’t know how y’all still believe @Simone_Biles is human when there’s so much very obvious evidence to the contrary,” The Black List founder Franklin Leonard wrote.

I don’t know how y’all still believe @Simone_Biles is human when there’s so much very obvious evidence to the contrary. https://t.co/u9fcEOcW2j — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 12, 2019