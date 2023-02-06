Stars pay tribute to Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, and Christine McVie during Grammys In Memoriam

Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, Maverick City Music, and Quavo all paid tribute to the music legends we lost this year at the 65th Grammy Awards Sunday night.

As part of the ceremony's annual In Memoriam segment, Musgraves honored country music queen Loretta Lynn by singing a moving rendition of her autobiographical 1970 hit "Coal Miner's Daughter." As she strummed her guitar amongst a bed of flowers, snapshots of stars including Naomi Judd, Olivia Newton-John, and Jeff Beck were broadcast onto the screen behind her.

Atlanta-based worship collective Maverick City Music then joined Migos rapper Quavo as he paid tribute to his late nephew and bandmate Takeoff with a performance of his latest single, "Without You." Donning a Phantom of the Opera-esque mask, Quavo sang to a lone microphone that held Takeoff's chain. During his performance, the Academy also remembered the late Irene Cara, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, and Hurricane G.

Quavo at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Quavo performs at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

And, on a separate stage, Raitt and Crow joined Fleetwood in remembering his late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie with a soaring performance of "Songbird," which McVie wrote for the band's 1977 album Rumours. While Fleetwood played a single drum, Crow could be seen accompanying him on piano and singing along with Raitt to the beloved single. Tributes to Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, Tom Verlaine, Fred White, and more also were featured onscreen and in between performances.

Country superstar Lynn, known for chart toppers like 1967's "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)" and 1968's "Fist City," died at age 90 on Oct. 4. Over the course of her six-decade music career, she released 60 albums and won three Grammy awards. In 2010, the Recording Academy honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and three years later President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Her life was immortalized in the 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter, which starred Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones.

A true songbird, McVie died at age 79 on Nov. 30. The singer-songwriter and keyboardist joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and went on to pen some of the band's biggest hits, including "Don't Stop," "You Make Loving Fun," "Little Lies," and "Everywhere." As a member of the group, McVie won two Grammys — including Album of the Year for the band's 1977 masterpiece, Rumours — and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Rap phenom Takeoff, a member of the beloved hip-hop group Migos, died at age 28 on Nov. 1. Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff first began performing with Quavo, his uncle, and Offset, Quavo's cousin, in 2008. Under the name Migos, the trio released a collection of successful singles that propelled them to stardom, including 2013's "Versace" and 2016's "Bad and Boujee." Takeoff received two Grammy nominations as a member of Migos in 2018.

The 65th Grammy Awards aired live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

