Stars mourn the death of Tom Petty

The news of the death of Tom Petty has saddened many, particularly in Hollywood. Although conflicting reports of the singer’s condition emerged early Monday, Petty’s family later confirmed that he has passed away.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” longtime manager Tony Dimitriades said in a statement. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

Musicians, actors, and celebrities far and wide have taken to social media to express grief and offer their condolences.

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

The only song I covered on record was by the great @tompetty His music will never die. #TomPetty #Refugee — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) October 2, 2017

Safe passages to the summerlands, brother. You couldn’t have left more dreams here for us. Thank you.

RIP pic.twitter.com/EhiuyHRINQ — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 3, 2017

Tom Petty was on my Mount Rushmore of rock heroes. The writing, the voice, the band. HeartBROKEN. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

Thank you for all of your gifts!You are a legend and you will live on in my heart forever. RIP #legend #tompetty #riptom pic.twitter.com/94MYVUbeo6 — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) October 2, 2017

My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I’m one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017

what a day. tom petty forever and gun control NOW. all there is to say — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken! We lost a rock legend. #RIPTomPetty

Sending LovE out to his family and friends. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) October 2, 2017

I am so grateful for Tom Petty’s music.

Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

What a loss for the music world. Dad, I hope you and Tom Petty are singing some Wilburys right about now. RIP. pic.twitter.com/FtIj2DDU55 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 2, 2017

.@TomPetty… I love you so much. You are in my prayers. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

One of the best to ever do it!! #RIP https://t.co/z5GAmZbAuM — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) October 2, 2017

And now #TomPetty has died?! Damn this day! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 2, 2017

Stars also posted tributes on Instagram:

