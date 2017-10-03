    Stars mourn the death of Tom Petty

    Tom Petty performs on September 17, 2017 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

    The news of the death of Tom Petty has saddened many, particularly in Hollywood. Although conflicting reports of the singer’s condition emerged early Monday, Petty’s family later confirmed that he has passed away.

    “On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” longtime manager Tony Dimitriades said in a statement. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

    Musicians, actors, and celebrities far and wide have taken to social media to express grief and offer their condolences.

     

    Stars also posted tributes on Instagram:

