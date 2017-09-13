Stars are just like us because they also love 'This Is Us'

If you’re a huge fan of the Emmy-nominated This Is Us, you’re not alone. Well, you probably already knew that what with the NBC show being the fifth-highest viewed show of the 2016-17 television season. Among those 15.3 million people tuning in each week were some of your favorite stars of television and cinema. We went looking to see what celeb viewers of This Is Us had to say.

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson and Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson in NBC’s This Is Us. (Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) More

During a roundtable discussion among Emmy nominees, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss nearly started to tear up when Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon started to compliment Chrissy Metz for her work on the show opposite Justin Hartley. “Your relationship with your brother in that show is amazing.,” said Witherspoon. “And how you’ve given your life to your brother because you don’t want to be vulnerable in a romantic relationship is just so moving.”

“Don’t make me cry!” interjected Moss with a smile.

John Mayer tweeted a pair of compliments about the show when it premiered, writing in part, “Just saw the first episode of This Is Us and I’m hooked. Cryin’ and hooked.” The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks star and Emmy nominee Oprah Winfrey, Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin, and Jennifer Lopez have all shared their love for the show too. Stars. They’re just like us because they like This is Us!

