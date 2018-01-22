Stars embrace colour on SAGs red carpet after all-black Globes

Hollywood stars embraced colour on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild awards after a Golden Globes ceremony dominated by black.
The Good Place star Kristen Bell, who will host the show, opted for a dark pink strapless gown to walk the red carpet.
Holly Hunter, who is nominated in the supporting actress category at the ceremony for her role in comedy The Big Sick, chose a gold gown with deep pockets.
Alison Brie, who is nominated in the leading actress in a TV comedy category for her Netflix series GLOW, appeared to be inspired by her female wrestler character as she opted for a red asymmetric gown with a thigh-high split and purple lightning bolt detail as she arrived with husband Dave Franco.
British star Millie Bobby Brown, who is nominated for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, chose a pale pink knee-length dress with a long train and teamed it with white converse.
Allison Janney, a best supporting actress nominee for playing the mother of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, selected a metallic silver gown with a high neck, long sleeves and dramatic shoulders.
Her co-star Margot Robbie, who is nominated in the leading actress category, chose a beaded cream gown with feathered detail around the waist.
This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, who is nominated as part of the best ensemble in a drama series category, also opted for a bold colour.
The actress chose a blue floor-length gown with flower embellishments on one shoulder and across the front.
The SAG awards will be handed out at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
