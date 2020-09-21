Stars demand greater diversity in Hollywood with powerful PSA: 'We are more than a splash of color on your white canvas'

Lin-Manuel Miranda was joined by Daniel Dae Kim, Billy Porter, Jamie Chung and Isis King for a powerful PSA aired during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. It called for diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry.

The 60-second spot, created by the Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), featured the voices of the different actors as they read alternate lines of the powerful video’s script. “We appreciate the dialogue. We see the effort from Hollywood,” it began. “But we need more.”

We are here. We've been here. It's time to #SeeALL



Pledge your commitment at https://t.co/dnezl9FMPw pic.twitter.com/U1x7S2EexU — ANA AIMM (@ana_aimm) September 21, 2020

Each of the actors went on to question whether or not they were truly seen or represented within the industry and challenged leaders to defy stereotypes by showcasing cultures in a more accurate way on screen. They also demanded that diverse characters be seen as the multifaceted people that they are, and not via a white lens. “We are more than a splash of color on your white canvas,” Porter said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda joins AIMM PSA aired during the Emmy Awards on Sunday. (Photo: AIMM) More

“We’re not your quota. ... We are quotable,” the actors continued.

The PSA can be found on AIMM’s website with an introduction to the larger #SeeALL campaign, which is described as an “industry-wide movement to drive increased accurate representation ... in ads and programming.”

The organization included a letter explaining its mission in the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, with signatures of the executives who have already pledged commitment to the cause.

“Moving forward, when investing our media in programs and networks, we are committing to evaluating the diversity of race, identity, ability, culture and age of talent and how these individuals are being portrayed,” the letter reads.

