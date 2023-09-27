Starry Fashion Designer Todd Snyder’s New Timex Collab Is Powered by the Sun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Starry fashion designer Todd Snyder — frequently worn by Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and others — is joining forces with Timex for a new wristwatch collaboration that’s powered by the sun.

Inspired by “a rugged watch that was more modern and sleek than a vintage field watch,” the Timex x Todd Snyder Blackout Expedition North Watch ($179) boasts a solar-powered battery that lasts a whopping four months. It’s made with a 41mm black IP (ion plating) stainless steel case, a 20mm lug for a black leather strap and black dial that’s sleek and stylish on the wrist. The watch is ideal for hiking, outdoor adventures or just lounging around your home.

“[Something] that would look good on days when you had your hiking boots and puffer jacket on and were headed out for adventure… even if that adventure might just be trying a roadside diner,” says Snyder in a release.

The Timex x Todd Snyder watch is also water-resistant up to 100 meters (about 328 feet) underwater, so you don’t have to worry about it getting wet from the rain or accident drops in a pool or puddle. In addition, it features an anti-reflective sapphire crystal watch face to check the time clearly, even in direct sunlight. The timepiece also has a pair of luminance watch hands, so you can look for the time at night and in the dark.

Timex x Todd Snyder Blackout Expedition North Watch

Price: $179

Buy Now

The Timex x Todd Snyder Blackout Expedition North Watch, which comes in black, is available at toddsnyder.com. But act fast and shop now, you don’t want to wait until it’s gone like the recently-sold out Timex Pan Am Waterbury Watch.

