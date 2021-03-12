'Stargate SG-1' Star Cliff Simon Dies in Kiteboarding Accident at 58

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

facebook

Cliff Simon, the actor best known for his role as villain Ba'al on Stargate SG-1, has died after a kiteboarding accident. He was 58.

Cliff died on March 9 at Topanga Beach in California, according to his wife, Colette Simon, who posted on her husband's Facebook page Thursday to share the tragic news.

"It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I am sharing with you, that my beloved husband, Cliff Simon, passed away..." Colette wrote. "He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Ba'al, from Stargate SG-1. But as he said, 'acting is what I do, it's only a part of who I am.'"

She continued, "And he was SO much more - a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author. There is a gaping hole where he once stood on this earth. He was loved by too many to mention and had a great impact on so many lives. He was an amazing and much loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend."

John M. Heller/Getty Images

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2020

Colette did not give details about the circumstances surrounding Cliff's death. She said only that "a small saving grace to this tragedy is that he was doing one of the things he loved most and passed away on the beach near the water, which was his temple. I know this is a shock and will hit hard but we hope you can respect our need for privacy at this time."

Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Born in South Africa, Cliff was also a world-class athlete. After immigrating to England at a young age with his family, Cliff trained as a swimmer, qualifying for the British International Olympic team in 1984.

He never competed in the Games, however, after deciding to quit and moving back to South Africa where he joined the South African Air Force.

SCI FI Channel

RELATED: Carmen Argenziano, Stargate SG-1 and The Godfather: Part II Actor, Dies at 75

After his time in the service, he found work as a windsurfing instructor and model before branching out into acting.

In 1992, he landed a role in the South African soap opera Egoli – Place of Gold. He would go on to appear alongside Don Johnson on 'Nash Bridges, which led to his recurring guest role as Ba'al in Stargate SG-1.

Cliff also had roles in NCIS and Criminal Minds. In addition to his extensive acting career, was also the author of the book Paris Nights My Year at the Moulin Rouge.

Recommended Stories

  • MTV Movie & TV Awards returning for two-night event in May

    After scrapping a traditional show last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will return for an even bigger event in May.

  • ‘The Unholy’ Trailer Offers Sinister Horror Take on Faith-Based Films (Video)

    Sony Pictures released the first trailer for its horror film “The Unholy,” in which Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays a journalist investigating a supernatural case involving the divine. In “The Unholy,” a hearing-impaired woman claims she was visited by the Virgin Mary who made her able to hear, speak and heal the sick. The phenomenon draws people from near and far, but soon, Morgan’s character realizes that there’s something more sinister is at play. The film is produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Evan Spiliotopoulos, who also write and directed the film that is based on James Herbert’s best-selling book “Shrine.” Andrea Ajemian and Romel Adam are executive producing. Also Read: 'I Still Believe' Film Review: KJ Apa Croons His Way Through Another Saccharine Faith-Based Biopic Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown with Diogo Morgado and Cary Elwes also star. “The Unholy” will be released on Easter weekend. Watch the trailer above. Read original story ‘The Unholy’ Trailer Offers Sinister Horror Take on Faith-Based Films (Video) At TheWrap

  • ‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Teases New Cast Additions, Including Cary Elwes and Indira Varma

    With “Mission: Impossible 7” on the way later this year, director Christopher McQuarrie announced some big additions to the cast, including “Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes and “Game of Thrones” alum Indira Varma. In a series of cryptic Instagram posts, McQuarrie posted pictures of Varma, Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell and Rob Delaney. The photos were accompanied with the phrase “Welcome to The Community” and the hashtags #MI7 and #MI8. Could this quintet of stars be a new shadowy organization that Ethan Hunt and his IMF compatriots will have to confront? And could they be a threat that will take more than one “Mission: Impossible” film to bring down? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) Varma’s post-“Thrones” career is looking bright, as the actress is also set to star alongside Ewan McGregor in Disney+’s “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Elwes, who recently appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is next set to star in the upcoming horror film “The Unholy,” which will be released on April 2. Gatiss can be seen in the Oscar contender “The Father,” which is now in limited release and will be available on-demand on March 26. Delaney appears in the live-action/animated hybrid “Tom & Jerry,” which is in theaters and on HBO Max now. Purnell is set to appear this July in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is being produced by McQuarrie and also stars “Mission: Impossible” leading man Tom Cruise. Paramount confirmed the cast additions but declined further comment. “Mission: Impossible 7” is currently set for release on Nov. 19, with “Mission: Impossible 8” coming in November 2022. Read original story ‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Teases New Cast Additions, Including Cary Elwes and Indira Varma At TheWrap

  • Cliff Simon death: Stargate SG-1 actor dies in tragic accident, aged 58

    ‘He died doing one of the things he loved most,’ his wife said

  • Apple's latest iMac just fell to its lowest price ever—save $150 at Amazon

    Ready to give your old computer the boot? This gem rarely goes on sale, so now’s the time to pounce.

  • The First Pic of Macaulay Culkin on American Horror Story Season 10 Is Here and It Is Fabulous

    Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman take a stroll on the beach in a new and incredible photo for American Horror Story season 10.

  • Prince William Responds to Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview: 'We Are Not a Racist Family'

    William also addressed if he has spoken to his brother yet following the interview

  • Kristen Johnston opens up about past 'abusive relationship' with drugs, says she spent millions on painkillers

    Kristen Johnston says there's "no greater hell" that struggling with addiction.

  • German officials back AstraZeneca vaccine after clot concerns

    Top German public health officials said AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was safe and Germany would continue to use it on Friday after several European countries halted its distribution amid safety concerns. Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. With Germany still facing a scarcity of vaccines and a third wave of COVID-19, the government is anxious to ensure that vaccine scepticism does not undermine the roll-out on which it is banking to bring the pandemic under control.

  • Ree Drummond's Nephew Critically Injured in Crash with Her Husband as They Battle Blaze on Family Ranch

    Caleb Drummond and Ladd Drummond were involved in a collision as they were responding to a fire burning near the family farm

  • 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond speaks out after husband and nephew are injured in car crash

    The Food Network star's husband Ladd and nephew, Caleb, were responding to a fire near the family's ranch when their trucks collided.

  • States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money

    State governments will get a big influx of federal money from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that could suddenly enable them to undertake large, expensive projects that have long been on their to-do lists, including high-speed internet for rural areas and drinking water improvements. The aid plan, approved by Congress in close party-line votes and signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, includes $195 billion for states, plus separate funds for local governments and schools. While the package contains considerable short-term financial relief for businesses and individuals who have suffered from the outbreak, its Democratic supporters also see it as a rich opportunity to help states attack poverty more broadly and accomplish the kind of big things government used to do.

  • Line Of Duty

    Fast-paced thriller delving into the murky world of police corruption. When a counterterrorism raid goes tragically wrong, Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott refuses to participate in a cover-up. Ostracised by colleagues, he transfers to an anticorruption unit, AC-12, in the process of investigating one of the Force’s most respected officers, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Gates. Not only has Gates just been awarded Officer of the Year, his squad has returned the best crime figures for three conse

  • Cliff Simon, Actor in ‘Stargate SG 1,’ Dies at 58

    Cliff Simon, who played the villain Ba-al on the “Stargate SG 1” TV series, died in a kite-boarding accident Tuesday on Topanga beach in Los Angeles. His wife Collette reported his death on his Facebook page, writing “To Friends, family and fans, It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I am sharing with you, that my […]

  • Grammy Winner Marc Anthony Joins Sofia Vergara Animated Film ‘Koati’ As Exec & Musical Producer

    EXCLUSIVE: Grammy winner Marc Anthony and his Magnus Studios team are joining Sofia Vergara’s animated feature comedy, Koati. The project’s soundtrack, executive produced by Latin music icon Anthony and produced by Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Julio Reyes Copello, will include 10 original songs by notable names in Latin music and will be released on the […]

  • ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Nears Series Order at Amazon, Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair Join Cast

    “The Boys” spinoff at Amazon is nearing a series order. In addition, Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair have joined the ensemble cast. The project was first announced as being in development in September. Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the untitled series is described as an irreverent, […]

  • Relief checks are coming

    Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill. A judge reinstated Derek Chauvin's third-degree murder charge. It's Thursday's news.

  • Turkish President Erdogan keeps getting ignored by Biden, and looks desperate to get his attention

    Erdoğan has replaced top officials unsavory to the US and offered negotiations on the F-35 program in moves apparently to appease Biden.

  • Don Lemon erupts on Sen. Tim Scott for comparing 'woke supremacy' to white supremacy

    Lemon was unable to control his anger as he unloaded on Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, for making the “shameful” comparison.

  • Meghan Markle's Friend Janina Gavankar Says There Are 'Emails and Texts' to Support Claims in Oprah Interview

    "I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them," Gavankar said