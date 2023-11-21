STARDOM Gold Rush Results (11/18/23): MIRAI vs. Saori Anou, Moneyball Tournament Finals, And More

In a clash between MMA fighters, Syuri and Scandinavian Hurricane (also referred to as Aliss Ink) attempted early strikes to gain an advantage in the MMA-style match. The Scandinavian Hurricane briefly locked in an Ankle Lock, though Syuri rolled out of it in an instant. She then threw a spinning kick to the side of Syuri’s head that kept her down for an eight count. The short knockdown warranted Syuri a point lost. She attempted to retaliate with some holds of her own before Hurricane executed a Death Valley Driver and Shining Wizard sequence, losing Syuri another point. Hurricane stayed on the offense, wrestling Syuri down into a choke hold with her legs. Syuri crawled to the ropes and was down to two remaining points with Hurricane still at five. Noticing her imminent loss, Syuri regained momentum by wrestling Hurricane down with a Sleeper Hold into a Modified Armbar that had her opponent crawling for the ropes as well. The final leg of the UWF match saw the two grapple for submissions, but Syuri ultimately landed a Bicycle Knee Strike and two vicious Roundhouse Kicks. With the Scandinavian Hurricane seeming unresponsive on the ground, the referee ruled the decision as a TKO and granted the victory to Syuri.