Starbucks pairings menu: Limited time $5 value meal arrives in Tennessee

Starbucks is joining major stores and fast food chains with a $5 menu deal for the summer.

In the limited-time deal, Starbucks is introducing a new $5 and $6 Pairings Menu. The deal is available for a short amount of time at participating stores.

The deal follows the announcements from restaurants and retailers that there would be markdowns on prices and $5 meal deals through summer. The deals are expected to drive business while helping consumers save a little money here and there.

Here is the new Starbucks Pairings Menu.

Starbucks $5 deal

For $5, you can order a tall iced or hot coffee or tea paired with a butter croissant​. For $6, A tall iced/hot coffee or tea paired with a breakfast sandwich. The meal will be $7 if ordering a double smoked bacon or impossible breakfast sandwich.

Customizations may cost extra. The deal cannot be combined with other discounts or offers. Substitutions are not available. Orders for the deal cannot be placed through delivery apps.​

Restaurants with $5 deals

Burger King

Burger King is introducing a $5 Your Way Meal deal for summer. The deal includes a choice between three sandwiches along with chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

McDonald's

McDonald's has been in talks of introducing a similar $5 meal deal. It would include the choice of a McChicken, a McDouble or chicken nuggets with fries and a drink.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell recently introduced the $5 Taco Discovery Box which includes a cantina chicken crispy taco, nacho cheese Doritos locos tacos, a crunchy taco and a drink.

The restaurant has also had its Cravings Box for $5.99 for a long time now, but that doesn't mean the savings have expired. The box includes one specialty item, one classic item, a side and a drink.

Specialty items are: crunchwrap supreme, cheesy gordita crunch, chalupa supreme, black bean chalupa supreme or black bean crunchwrap supreme. Classic items are: crunchy taco, soft taco, beefy five-layer burrito, bean burrito or spicy potato soft taco. Sides are chips and nacho cheese sauce, cinnamon twists and cheesy fiesta potatoes.

Wendy's

Like Taco Bell, Wendy's has had its Biggie Bag deal for a few years now. It comes in a $5 , $6 and $7 option.

$5 Biggie Bag: includes a junior cheeseburger, a four piece chicken nugget, small fries and small drink.

$6 Biggie Bag: choose between a double stack, junior bacon cheeseburger and a crispy chicken sandwich to pair with a four piece chicken nugget, small fries, and small drink.

$7 Biggie Bag: choose between a bacon double stack and a crispy chicken BLT sandwich to pair with a four piece chicken nugget, small fries, and small drink.

