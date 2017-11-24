Star Wars Top Trumps reveal new resistance fighters

From Digital Spy

More information has emerged regarding the new Star Wars film with the release of a The Last Jedi-themed edition of popular card game, Top Trumps.

As we speculated earlier this week, the new set of cards may have revealed some spoilers about bad boy Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, in the forthcoming blockbuster.

And now the Top Trumps set, available to buy now, have also revealed new information about the resistance while also introducing us to two brand-new characters.

View photos Photo credit: Disney/Winning Moves/DigitalSpy/AH / Lucasfilm More

Resistance Gunner Paige

We've already discovered that Paige will have a sizeable role in the latest instalment of the Skywalker saga. Sister of Resistance maintenance worker Rose (played by Kelly Marie Tran), she already has an action figure and a LEGO minifigure and, according to her Top Trumps card, has the "steady nerves".

Paige was seen briefly in the behind-the-scenes footage released earlier this year.

Paige, who will be played by actress Veronica Ngo, has also adorned the covers of Star Wars books Cobalt Squadron (with Rose) and accompanying title Bomber Squadron in the run-up to The Last Jedi.

View photos Photo credit: Disney More

After the film's release, fans can enjoy her antics with her sister in their younger years in the Forces of Destiny comic series, Rose & Paige.

Resistance Bomber Nix

Also pictured on the cover of Cobalt Squadron (out next month), this is the first picture of bomber Nix from The Last Jedi. According to the Top Trumps card, Nix "attends the bomb release trigger-ready to drop the vessel's explosive payload onto First Order targets".

The Resistance Bombers have already been revealed in various trailers and TV spots, as you can see below.

View photos Photo credit: Disney More

So far, we don't even know who's playing this Resistance fighter but, given the Top Trumps rating is a lowly 1, we're not sure how long this one will be around.

Resistance Pilot Tallie

The is another first in-film look at a new character. Images have leaked of a toy set including Tallie with her A-Wing, but now we have a real look at the Resistance member who will be played by English actress, Hermione Corfield (though not yet listed on IMDB!).

Tallie completes this trio of unknowns fighting the First Order. Will any make it out alive? Given the amount of explosions and destructions we've seen already from the space battles, we'll say no.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas on December 14, 2017.

