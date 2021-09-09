Grogu Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Bobble-head Deluxe Pop (Photo: Funko)

Contrary to popular belief, small things can come in big packages. For proof, just look to the skies at this year's edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade where The Mandalorian's pint-sized superstar Grogu aka Baby Yoda will be soaring above the streets of New York City in super-sized balloon form.

A sneak peek at Macy's Mandalorian-inspired Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon (Photo: Funko)

The retail giant teamed with Lucasfilm and Funko to accomplish this aerial feat, with the vinyl toy experts lending them the likeness of their bestselling Grogu collectible for the cause. Now to bring things full circle, Funko is releasing two new bobblehead Pops based on the Macy's Mandalorian balloon, and Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look.

Grogu Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Bobble-head Pop (Photo: Funko)

Available this fall on Funko.com — a limited number will also be available at Macy's flagship New York City store in Herald Square — these vinyl versions of Grogu may not measure up to the 41-foot by 29-foot by 37-foot dimensions of Macy's balloon. But it's safe to say that they're a major deal for Star Wars fans anyway. The basic bobblehead Pop ($15) and depicts Baby Yoda playfully reaching out for a spherical bauble.

Meanwhile, the deluxe bobblehead ($30) has the same tableau but places Grogu in the floating position viewers will see during the parade itself, which kicks off on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. on NBC.

And if you want to carry a small piece of the Force around in your pocket, Funko has a keychain-sized version of Grogu available for $5. A better deal find you will not.

Grogu Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Grogu keychain (Photo: Funko)

Additional Funko and Macy's merch will include hooded sweatshirts, T-shirts and even a floating pen. Suffice it to say, we have a very good feeling about this year's Thanksgiving Day's Parade.

Funko's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Grogu merchandise will be available this fall at Funko.com and Macy's flagship New York City store. Tune into the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. on NBC.