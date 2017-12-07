'Star Wars' is about to take its biggest risk since 'A New Hope'

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Benicio del Toro as DJ in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” in theaters on Dec. 15. (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP)

Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy, as yet untitled (or even scripted) is the biggest risk Disney has taken since buying the property from George Lucas in 2012.

In fact, it’s the biggest gamble Star Wars has taken since George Lucas first decided to put money into his surreal script about space-princesses, pirates and a giant dog piloting a starship.

That’s because, however you feel about Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and Solo, there’s no denying they’re very much tied to what’s come before.





Solo might be a prequel, but you can bet it’ll be packed with references to, and cameos from, the original trilogy. Rogue One was so connected to A New Hope, you could edit the two films together and barely see the joins. As for The Force Awakens, it’s difficult to argue with the critics that claim it’s essentially a beat-by-beat remake of Lucas’ first instalment of the saga.

Rian Johnson’s new trilogy will be something completely different. It’ll be the first Star Wars film without a definitive connection to the Skywalkers. That’s something that’s never been tried before… and it was Rian Johnson’s idea.

“I was the one who said [to Disney], ‘The thing that’s interesting to me would be a new trilogy, one story told over three movies, on that big canvas of the Star Wars world. But—go someplace new, meet some new folks, tell a new story,’ and they really responded to that,” Johnson told io9.

Disney responded so strongly that the company made an official announcement in early November – a savvy bit of marketing that demonstrated confidence in Johnson ahead of The Last Jedi’s December release. It was news that had every geek outlet bellowing ‘So, we guess The Last Jedi must be good if they’re giving Johnson a whole new trilogy!’

Except, here’s the thing – even Johnson doesn’t know what the new trilogy’s going to be about.

“I haven’t figured it out yet,” he said. “It’s a really good question… For me the exciting thing about the new trilogy is the notion of how wide open it is and the idea of what can we create.”

This statement confirms what a bold move this was by Disney – announcing not just one film, but three – based on, well, nothing.

Nothing, that is, except a (Star Wars) universe of ideas the director can be inspired by. And exploring that universe will help us guess what these films will be about (but mainly what they won’t be).

What will Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy involve?

So far, details are vaguer than a Jedi prophecy, but we do have some information.

From the official statement, we know it’ll involve: “characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

It’ll also involve key Star Wars elements, such as the force. “It’s like gravity,” Johnson told io9. “It’s always there.”

Outside of that, it’s all guesswork. But we do know what it won’t involve.

It won’t be an adaptation

Pretty much as soon as the new trilogy was announced, fans started speculating that it would take place during the era of the Knights Of The Old Republic video game series.