Star Wars superfans attend midnight screening of The Last Jedi

PAULA DA: Really sad what our country is falling to. Regardless if you're Democrat or Republican, we should all want what is best for our country in the long-term--not just our pockets or power play at this particular moment. We must find common ground and prioritize the important items of government and let the rest go. We must have respectful, law-abiding, citizen-serving politicians that look at both sides of issues and find the best alternatives. Otherwise, we are doomed.