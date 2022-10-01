'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi': Leia, Han, Lando, Wicket and a Biker Scout headline Hasbro's latest Black Series action figures

Princess Leia, Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, Wicket W. Warrick and a Biker Scout are the latest highly detailed 'Star Wars' figures in Hasbro's premium Black Series collectors line. (Photos courtesy of Hasbro)

Like a certain Millennium Falcon flyboy is fond of saying, here goes nothing. As Star Wars fans prepare to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original trilogy capper Return of the Jedi next May, Hasbro will add some Episode VI-specific characters to its popular Black Series line of collectible action figures. Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at five of these ROTJ figures, all of which retail for $24.99 apiece and are available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse ahead of their spring 2023 release.

The Princess Leia figure models her fashion-forward Endor gear (Photos courtesy of Hasbro)

Naturally, we have to begin with Star Wars royalty. Alderaan's resident princess-turned-rebel general Leia Organa is immortalized in the forest moon colors she sports on Endor. The 6-inch figure also comes with a removable helmet and blaster, which can be used to target the Imperial Biker Scouts that are also cruising the planet.

The Biker Scout is ready to patrol the forest moon of Endor. (Photos courtesy of Hasbro)

Watch out, Leia, because these bikers fire back. The Black Series Biker Scout figure has their own blaster, plus full articulation allowing for a variety of action poses.

Han Solo goes full space cowboy with his removable duster. (Photos courtesy of Hasbro)

Providing additional firepower — of both the action and romantic variety — is reluctant rebel Han Solo, seen here fresh off his bout of Tatooine blindness and dressed for Endor's cool forest night in a camouflage-ready coat.

Everybody's favorite Ewok, Wicket W. Warrick, gets the Black Series treatment. (Photos courtesy of Hasbro)

While the rebels and Imperial troops are only visiting Endor, the Ewoks live there 24/7. That's why furry foot soldiers like Wicket employ their guerrilla tactics against both sides. In lieu of a blaster, his battle accessories include a wicked staff, club and bow and arrow.

Lando Calrissian dons his skiff guard guise to infiltrate Jabba's palace. (Photos courtesy of Hasbro)

Let's leave Endor behind and hyperspace jump back to Tatooine where Lando in his skiff guard get-up helps him infiltrate Jabba the Hutt's foreboding palace. And while the ever-fashionable smuggler doesn't rock one of his signature capes in this look, he does come armored up for battle.

Crank up the "Yub Nub," because we're ready to throw a raging Jedi party.

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary Return of the Jedi figures are available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse and will be available Spring 2023.