'Star Wars' producer Kathleen Kennedy on the next 10 years of Rey, Poe, and Finn

The current Star Wars trilogy comes to an end in in 2019, but, according to producer Kathleen Kennedy, Rey, Poe, Finn, and BB-8 have many more adventures ahead. The president of Lucasfilm made an appearance on the official web series The Star Wars Show, where she discussed the current state of the Star Wars universe, and hinted at where the next decade will take our heroes.

“We’re sitting down now, we’re talking about the next 10 years of Star Wars stories, and we’re looking at narratively where that might go — future stories beyond Episode IX with these new characters, Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8,” Kennedy explained. “But we’re also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places we haven’t been yet. And that’s exciting too, because it’s a vast galaxy far, far away, so the possibilities are endless.”

Watch Kathleen Kennedy's appearance on 'The Star Wars Show'

Kennedy’s statement sounds like good news for fans of the characters introduced in The Force Awakens, who may just survive the next two movies and go on to future installments. However, keep in mind that those “future stories” may not be feature films. As Kennedy said in the interview, she’s enthusiastic about using different types of media to tell the Star Wars stories, including animation, virtual reality, video games, and live experiences (including the highly anticipated Disney theme park Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge). “All of these things are merging, these platforms. It’s not disruptive, it’s exciting,” said Kennedy.

As for the next film on deck, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kennedy had just one spoiler to give away. “There’s a brief little moment in The Last Jedi where there’s a little porg, and then there’s a little baby porg next to the porg,” she said. “It’s the cutest thing.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on Dec. 15.

