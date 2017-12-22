Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Breaking the norm, why do critics love it and many fans hate it? Kernels podcast

How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton (embedded below).

You know the drill. Critics publish scathing or just lukewarm reviews of blockbuster franchise films, fans go in droves to see them at cinemas anyway and end up fighting their corner. Not so with The Last Jedi, with reviewers (including myself) loving the latest Star Wars movie but many fans loathing it, some even going so far as to sign a petition trying to get it struck it from the Star Wars canon.

Film reporters Jack Shepherd and Jacob Stolworthy join Chris to try and work out what happened, whether the criticisms are fair, and what this polarised feeling means for the future of the franchise.

