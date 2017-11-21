'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' teaser: The Dark Side is calling to Rey in latest preview

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rey (Daisy Ridley) has traveled to the edge of the galaxy to meet Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) — and still, the Dark Side has managed to find her. A new teaser for the film, evocatively called “Tempt,” shows the scavenger heroine of The Force Awakens trying to harness the power of the Force and finding something else instead. “Breathe. Now, reach out. What do you see?” Skywalker asks her. “Light. Darkness. And something else,” she replies. As Luke screams for Rey to “resist” the thing that’s calling her, the stony ground appears to crack beneath them. Watch it above.

The teaser suggests that Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), shown in frightening close-up, might be the one calling out to Rey. It appears that General Leia (Carrie Fisher, in her final role) feels the disruption in the Force, through either Rey or her estranged son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) is also seen witnessing a huge explosion from his starfighter — the work of the First Order, most likely. Or could it be that Rey is testing out the Dark Side by throwing some psychic Molotov cocktails? At this point, anything is possible, and Lucasfilm just wants to keep us guessing. Check out Yahoo Entertainment’s complete Star Wars coverage.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on Dec. 15.

