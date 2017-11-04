Star Wars: The Last Jedi synopsis hints at Rey’s Dark Side struggle

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ just got a new synopsis.

And it teases a turn to the Dark Side for Rey.

According to That Hashtag Show, a new Japanese synopsis has appeared for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’… and it’s all sounding a bit ominous.

“The Light, the Darkness. Rey and Kylo Ren – two people who seem to move between the two,” it reads. “A new shocking development is hinted to await them in Star Wars: The Last Jedi… What awaits Rey and Kylo Ren is the question of ‘The Light or the Darkness?’ as together they are tossed and moved by the powerful Force.”

“Rey who awakens the Force in the previous film, carries a sense of being lost and unsure. Will she be taken away by the Darkness?”

Of course, there are potential translation issues here…

But the opening paragraph suggests that both Rey and Kylo Ren are susceptible to both sides of The Force. And we’ve already seen Kylo’s attempt to stave off the light during ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’.

Will Rey face a similar struggle with the Dark Side?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But either way, it looks as though she risks being ‘taken away by the Darkness’… and that makes me wonder whether Rey will find herself in a similar position to Han Solo at the end of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

