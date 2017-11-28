Star Wars: The Last Jedi rated 12A for 'moderate violence'

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in a scene from the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” (Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm via AP)

It sounds like Star Wars will continue with its tradition of limb-slicing fantasy violence in Episode 8, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi has received a 12A classification from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

The BBFC website also confirms The Last Jedi will be the longest in the franchise’s history clocking in at approximately 152 minutes (2 hours, 32 minutes). The previous record holder was Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones at 142 minutes.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (12A) moderate violence https://t.co/9TMAWRk4Ij — BBFC (@BBFC) November 28, 2017





The advisory board states the film was passed uncut.

A 12A classification means The Last Jedi “contains material that is not generally suitable for children aged under 12. No one younger than 12 may see a 12A film in a cinema unless accompanied by an adult.”

“Adults planning to take a child under 12 to view a 12A film should consider whether the film is suitable for that child.” The BBFC will publish a longer, expanded version of the classification offering parental advice on 4 December.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, also received 12A ratings from the BBFC.

Pretty much every Star Wars film to date has featured a certain level of violence, a lot of it limb-maiming, but also the horrific moment in Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan slices off both of Anakin’s legs in a lightsaber fight before he catches fire from hot lava.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in UK cinemas on 14 December. Watch a trailer below.





Read more

Lando won’t appear in Star Wars 8

Everything we know about Star Wars 9

Millennium Falcon found in Surrey field