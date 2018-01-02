Star Wars: The Last Jedi passes $1 billion at the worldwide box office

Though something of a foregone conclusion, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Holding back The Rock and Kevin Hart’s Jumanji sequel, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, from the top spot in the US over the weekend, director Rian Johnson’s movie has now made $1.056 billion, with $533 million coming from the US alone, despite a vocal, but perhaps minority backlash from fans.

Now all three of the Disney-produced Star Wars movies have topped $1 billion – The Force Awakens in 2015 made double, winding up with $2.068 billion in the bank, while prequel spin-off Rogue One wound up with $1.056 billion last year, the figure The Last Jedi stands at now.

That puts the Disney Star Wars movies at $4.18 billion in all, more than the Mouse House paid when it bought Lucasfilm in 2012, making that enormous figure now seem like quite a bargain.

The movie’s haul lands it in third place in 2017’s worldwide gross chart, behind The Fate of the Furious at number two with $1.2 billion, and Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast with $1.26 billion at number one, though it’s worth noting that The Last Jedi was only released in mid-December.

Nevertheless, Disney has had a scorching year at the box office, landing five of the highest-grossing movies in 2017’s top 10.

Here’s the 2017 worldwide top 10 in full:

1. Beauty and the Beast – $1.26 billion

2. The Fate of the Furious – $1.23 billion

3. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $1.05 billion

4. Despicable Me 3 – $1.03 billion

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming – $880 million

6. Wolf Warrior 2 – $870 million

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $863 million

8. Thor: Ragnarok – $848 million

9. Wonder Woman – $821 million

10. Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – $794 million

Read more

Hollywood women launch anti-harassment group

Solo: Everything we know so far

Gal Gadot is the highest-grossing actress of 2017



