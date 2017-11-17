Star Wars: The Last Jedi is longest Star Wars film yet

From Digital Spy

If you're desperate for more Star Wars, it sounds like you won't be disappointed by the latest instalment – because it's the longest there's ever been.

Director Rian Johnson has confirmed that The Last Jedi will clock in at 150 minutes (two and a half hours), including the credits.

That's a full 26 minutes longer than 2015's The Force Awakens, and it even beats The Revenge of the Sith's 140-minute runtime.

Johnson had more to reveal at a press conference in Paris, too – including the fact that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards will have a cameo in The Last Jedi. Whether we'll be able to recognise him isn't yet clear.

Johnson said as well that Disney gave him "a real freedom in writing" the new film (via IGN).

"It was something very organic," he explained. "For me, it was like when I worked on my old movies."

It sounds like the filmmaker had a great time working on the movie – so much so that he's helming a whole new Star Wars trilogy.

The three movies will branch off from familiar faces focus on "new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored".

Excited? Well, we don't want to stamp all over your enthusiasm, but here's why we think the new trilogy might be a terrible idea.

Anyway, before then, we get to see all 150 minutes of The Last Jedi on December 14 in the UK and on December 15 in the US.

