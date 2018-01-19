Star Wars: The Last Jedi leads Empire Awards pack with nine nods

The latest film in the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, leads the pack for the Empire Awards with nine nominations.
The box office smash, directed by Rian Johnson, is shortlisted for the coveted best film award where it will do battle with horror film Get Out, Oscar-tipped Call Me By Your Name, as well as Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman.
Johnson is up for best director while The Last Jedi’s lead stars, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, both earn nods in the best actor and best actress categories respectively.
Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Frances McDormand, Beauty And The Beast’s Emma Watson and Girls Trip’s Tiffany Haddish join Ridley on the best actress shortlist.
Gary Oldman, who collected a Golden Globe earlier this month for his starring role as Winston Churchill in wartime drama Darkest Hour, will compete with Boyega alongside Logan actor Hugh Jackman, War For The Planet Of The Apes star Andy Serkis and Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer.
Edgar Wright’s critically acclaimed thriller Baby Driver – which stars disgraced actor Kevin Spacey – earns five nominations including best director, best thriller and best soundtrack.
The film’s lead, Ansel Elgort, is up for best male newcomer where he is joined by Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and Call Me By Your Name’s Timothee Chalamet.
Alongside Wright and Johnson in the best director category is Wonder Woman mastermind Patty Jenkins, Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi and Get Out creator Jordan Peele.
The television categories see nominations for The Crown’s Claire Foy for the best actress prize where she is joined by Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss and Stranger Things 2’s Millie Bobby Brown.
The four shows are also represented in the best TV series category alongside Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series.
In the male category, Big Little Lies’ Alexander Skarsgard and The Crown’s Matt Smith will compete with Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan, Star Trek’s Jason Isaacs and Legion actor Dan Stevens.
The full list of nominations are:
Best Film
Get Out
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Call Me By Your Name
Thor: Ragnarok
Wonder Woman
Best Director
Rian Johnson – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Edgar Wright – Baby Driver
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Patty Jenkins – Wonder Woman
Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok
Best Male Newcomer
Josh O’Connor — God’s Own Country
Fionn Whitehead – Dunkirk
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Best Female Newcomer
Dafne Keen – Logan
Emily Beecham – Daphne
Florence Pugh – Lady Macbeth
Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok
Kelly Marie Tran – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Actress
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Emma Watson – Beauty And The Beast
Best Actor
John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Hugh Jackman – Logan
Andy Serkis — War For The Planet Of The Apes
Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Best Screenplay
God’s Own Country
Call Me By Your Name
The Death Of Stalin
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Get Out
Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Logan
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Wonder Woman
Thor: Ragnarok
Blade Runner 2049
Best British Film
God’s Own Country
The Death Of Stalin
Dunkirk
The Darkest Hour
Paddington 2
Best Horror
Mother!
The Autopsy Of Jane Doe
Get Out
It
Split
Best Documentary
I Called Him Morgan
City Of Ghosts
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
I Am Not Your Negro
Best Comedy
Toni Erdmann
The Death Of Stalin
The Big Sick
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
Best Thriller
Baby Driver
John Wick: Chapter 2
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
The Handmaiden
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Animated Film
The Lego Batman Movie
My Life As A Courgette
The Red Turtle
Coco
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Best Soundtrack
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
Baby Driver
Logan Lucky
Beauty And The Beast
Call Me By Your Name
Best Costume Design
The Greatest Showman
The Death Of Stalin
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
Thor: Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Production Design
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
Thor: Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Visual Effects
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
War For The Planet Of The Apes
Thor: Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Ghost In The Shell
Best Make-up And Hairstyling
Murder On The Orient Express
The Greatest Showman
Beauty And The Beast
Thor: Ragnarok
Ghost In The Shell
Best TV Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
Big Little Lies
Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
The Crown
Stranger Things 2
Best TV Actress
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things 2)
Best TV Actor
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery)
Dan Stevens (Legion)
