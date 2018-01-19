Star Wars: The Last Jedi leads Empire Awards pack with nine nods

Director Rian Johnson and stars John Boyega and Daisy Ridley could all be in line for prizes.

The latest film in the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, leads the pack for the Empire Awards with nine nominations.

The box office smash, directed by Rian Johnson, is shortlisted for the coveted best film award where it will do battle with horror film Get Out, Oscar-tipped Call Me By Your Name, as well as Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman.

Johnson is up for best director while The Last Jedi’s lead stars, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, both earn nods in the best actor and best actress categories respectively.

Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Frances McDormand, Beauty And The Beast’s Emma Watson and Girls Trip’s Tiffany Haddish join Ridley on the best actress shortlist.

Gary Oldman, who collected a Golden Globe earlier this month for his starring role as Winston Churchill in wartime drama Darkest Hour, will compete with Boyega alongside Logan actor Hugh Jackman, War For The Planet Of The Apes star Andy Serkis and Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer.

Edgar Wright’s critically acclaimed thriller Baby Driver – which stars disgraced actor Kevin Spacey – earns five nominations including best director, best thriller and best soundtrack.

The film’s lead, Ansel Elgort, is up for best male newcomer where he is joined by Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and Call Me By Your Name’s Timothee Chalamet.

Alongside Wright and Johnson in the best director category is Wonder Woman mastermind Patty Jenkins, Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi and Get Out creator Jordan Peele.

The television categories see nominations for The Crown’s Claire Foy for the best actress prize where she is joined by Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss and Stranger Things 2’s Millie Bobby Brown.

The four shows are also represented in the best TV series category alongside Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series.

In the male category, Big Little Lies’ Alexander Skarsgard and The Crown’s Matt Smith will compete with Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan, Star Trek’s Jason Isaacs and Legion actor Dan Stevens.

The full list of nominations are:

Best Film

Get Out

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Call Me By Your Name

Thor: Ragnarok

Wonder Woman











Best Director

Rian Johnson – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Edgar Wright – Baby Driver

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Patty Jenkins – Wonder Woman

Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok











Best Male Newcomer

Josh O’Connor — God’s Own Country

Fionn Whitehead – Dunkirk

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name











Best Female Newcomer

Dafne Keen – Logan

Emily Beecham – Daphne

Florence Pugh – Lady Macbeth

Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok

Kelly Marie Tran – Star Wars: The Last Jedi











Best Actress

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Emma Watson – Beauty And The Beast











Best Actor

John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Hugh Jackman – Logan

Andy Serkis — War For The Planet Of The Apes

Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour











Best Screenplay

God’s Own Country

Call Me By Your Name

The Death Of Stalin

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Get Out











Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Logan

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Wonder Woman

Thor: Ragnarok

Blade Runner 2049









