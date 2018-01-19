    Star Wars: The Last Jedi leads Empire Awards pack with nine nods

    By Joe Nerssessian, Press Association
    Director Rian Johnson and stars John Boyega and Daisy Ridley could all be in line for prizes.

    The latest film in the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, leads the pack for the Empire Awards with nine nominations.

    The box office smash, directed by Rian Johnson, is shortlisted for the coveted best film award where it will do battle with horror film Get Out, Oscar-tipped Call Me By Your Name, as well as Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman.

    Johnson is up for best director while The Last Jedi’s lead stars, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, both earn nods in the best actor and best actress categories respectively.

    John Boyega and Daisy Ridley with Mark Hamill (Ian West/PA)

    Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Frances McDormand, Beauty And The Beast’s Emma Watson and Girls Trip’s Tiffany Haddish join Ridley on the best actress shortlist.

    Gary Oldman, who collected a Golden Globe earlier this month for his starring role as Winston Churchill in wartime drama Darkest Hour, will compete with Boyega alongside Logan actor Hugh Jackman, War For The Planet Of The Apes star Andy Serkis and Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer.

    Edgar Wright’s critically acclaimed thriller Baby Driver – which stars disgraced actor Kevin Spacey – earns five nominations including best director, best thriller and best soundtrack.

    The film’s lead, Ansel Elgort, is up for best male newcomer where he is joined by Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and Call Me By Your Name’s Timothee Chalamet.

    Alongside Wright and Johnson in the best director category is Wonder Woman mastermind Patty Jenkins, Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi and Get Out creator Jordan Peele.

    The television categories see nominations for The Crown’s Claire Foy for the best actress prize where she is joined by Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss and Stranger Things 2’s Millie Bobby Brown.

    The four shows are also represented in the best TV series category alongside Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series.

    In the male category, Big Little Lies’ Alexander Skarsgard and The Crown’s Matt Smith will compete with Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan, Star Trek’s Jason Isaacs and Legion actor Dan Stevens.

    The full list of nominations are:

    Best Film
    Get Out
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi
    Call Me By Your Name
    Thor: Ragnarok
    Wonder Woman




    Best Director
    Rian Johnson – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
    Edgar Wright – Baby Driver
    Jordan Peele – Get Out
    Patty Jenkins – Wonder Woman
    Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok




    Best Male Newcomer
    Josh O’Connor — God’s Own Country
    Fionn Whitehead – Dunkirk
    Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
    Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
    Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name




    Best Female Newcomer
    Dafne Keen – Logan
    Emily Beecham – Daphne
    Florence Pugh – Lady Macbeth
    Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok
    Kelly Marie Tran – Star Wars: The Last Jedi




    Best Actress
    Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
    Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
    Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
    Emma Watson – Beauty And The Beast




    Best Actor
    John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
    Hugh Jackman – Logan
    Andy Serkis — War For The Planet Of The Apes
    Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
    Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour




    Best Screenplay
    God’s Own Country
    Call Me By Your Name
    The Death Of Stalin
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Get Out




    Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy
    Logan
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi
    Wonder Woman
    Thor: Ragnarok
    Blade Runner 2049




    Best British Film
    God’s Own Country
    The Death Of Stalin
    Dunkirk
    The Darkest Hour
    Paddington 2




    Best Horror
    Mother!
    The Autopsy Of Jane Doe
    Get Out
    It
    Split




    Best Documentary
    I Called Him Morgan
    City Of Ghosts
    An Inconvenient Sequel
    Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
    I Am Not Your Negro




    Best Comedy
    Toni Erdmann
    The Death Of Stalin
    The Big Sick
    The Disaster Artist
    Girls Trip




    Best Thriller
    Baby Driver
    John Wick: Chapter 2
    Kingsman: The Golden Circle
    The Handmaiden
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri




    Best Animated Film
    The Lego Batman Movie
    My Life As A Courgette
    The Red Turtle
    Coco
    Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie




    Best Soundtrack
    Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
    Baby Driver
    Logan Lucky
    Beauty And The Beast
    Call Me By Your Name




    Best Costume Design
    The Greatest Showman
    The Death Of Stalin
    Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
    Thor: Ragnarok
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi




    Best Production Design
    Baby Driver
    Dunkirk
    Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
    Thor: Ragnarok
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi




    Best Visual Effects
    Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2
    War For The Planet Of The Apes
    Thor: Ragnarok
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi
    Ghost In The Shell




    Best Make-up And Hairstyling
    Murder On The Orient Express
    The Greatest Showman
    Beauty And The Beast
    Thor: Ragnarok
    Ghost In The Shell




    Best TV Series
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Big Little Lies
    Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
    The Crown
    Stranger Things 2




    Best TV Actress
    Claire Foy (The Crown)
    Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
    Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
    Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
    Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things 2)




    Best TV Actor
    Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
    Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series)
    Matt Smith (The Crown)
    Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery)
    Dan Stevens (Legion)