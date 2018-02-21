Star Wars: Last Jedi DVD will feature 14 deleted scenes

From Digital Spy

Prepare for the whoosh of lightsabers because Star Wars: The Last Jedi is getting ready to release a whole galaxy of deleted scenes for its home release.

Even with a supersized 152-minute runtime, it still seems there was plenty left on the cutting room floor instead of making it to our screens.

StarWars.com confirms there will be an impressive 14 deleted scenes for fans of that galaxy far, far away. More than this, the movie's Blu-ray release will also include an optional intro and commentary from director Rian Johnson himself.

View photos Photo credit: Disney More

Despite being the most divisive Star Wars movie since George Lucas gave us Jar Jar, The Last Jedi won big at the box office.

So, what deleted scenes should we all be waiting for??

We already know that one scene will finish the third of Luke's lessons to Rey before she blasts off to leave him on Ahch-To.

Elsewhere, we can probably expect a closer look at the casino planet of Canto Bight and some more exploration of the new characters like Benicio del Toro's DJ and Laura Dern's Admiral Holdo. Sadly, we probably shouldn't expect to see much of an expanded role for Captain Phasma.

However, with so many dramatic deaths, epic space battles, and more lengthy monologues that you can shake a saber out, it might be a struggle to see what else we can fit in.

View photos Photo credit: Disney / Lucasfilm More

Other special features include a breakdown of three key scenes, including one on Supreme Leader Snoke and the climactic battle on Crait.

We can also guess that there will be more Porgs, more of evil BB-8, and possibly more romance between Finn and Rose. Basically anything that was hyped up or missing from the trailers will probably make an appearance.

While there is still no pricing for The Last Jedi's home release, it promises to be a must-have addition to any Wars fan's collection.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like