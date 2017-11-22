'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': 7 things we just learned

With less than four weeks until Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters, Lucasfilm is letting a few crystal foxes out of the bag. The new issue of Entertainment Weekly, featuring four variant Star Wars covers, delves into some of the plot points and relationships of Episode XIII while cautiously avoiding any real spoilers. Thanks to interviews with director Rian Johnson and the film’s stars, we have a few new tidbits about how the highly-anticipated adventure will play out. Here are 7 things we just learned from EW. (For the full stories, visit EW.com.)

A Luke and Leia reunion is looking unlikely.

One of the biggest questions for longtime Star Wars fans is whether estranged twins Luke and Leia will find one another in The Last Jedi, since Carrie Fisher died before shooting any scenes for Episode IX. (Lucasfilm has said they will not digitally recreate the character to conclude her storyline.) EW won’t say either way, but their coverage suggests that a reunion may have been planned for the third part of the trilogy, which is slated for 2019 and hasn’t begun production. Nevertheless, director Rian Johnson chose to pair Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia on one of EW‘s four covers. “It’s nice seeing them on the cover though. Even if all we have is that,” Johnson told the magazine.

View photos Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) reunite on the EW cover (Photo: Entertainment Weekly) More

Lando Calrissian will sit this one out.

“He’s not in the film and it was never really something that came up,” Johnson said of the fan-favorite character, originally played by Billy Dee Williams. “I mean, I loved that character. It would have been fun to see him, but it’s just not something that ever really had a place in the story.” A younger version of Han Solo’s frenemy will be played by Donald Glover in the standalone film Solo. As for Williams, now 80, his manager told EW that he would be “happy to be in any future Star Wars film if asked.”

View photos Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian (Photo: Lucasfilm) More

Kylo Ren was a latchkey kid.

The EW story suggests that Leia often had to choose between her loyalty to the Rebellion and her devotion to her son — and that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) resented being in second place. “I think the idea of someone whose parents are very much devoted to the cause, that’s something a lot of people could relate to… Not identifying with [that cause] yourself, I think can give someone a complex,” Driver said. But it’s not too late for him to come back from the Dark Side.