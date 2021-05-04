May the Fourth be with you! Walmart just knocked nearly 70 percent off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Today is May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. For the uninitiated, 'May the Fourth' is a play on 'May the Force be with you,' one of the most iconic lines from the extremely popular movie franchise — and it’s a day to celebrate all things Star Wars.
Partaking in the intergalactic festivities? Walmart just dropped the price of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderfor Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can score one of the best Star Wars video games from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away for just $20, or $40 off — that's a whopping 67 percent savings!
Rise young Padawan
Originally priced at $60, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (for Xbox and PlayStation) takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope in the Star Wars timeline. It follows a young Jedi Padawan named Cal Kestis, who survived Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66 — the massacre of the Jedi Order. Now he must complete his Jedi training and master his lightsaber, while the Galactic Empire tries to hunt him down. It's fun for just about anyone.
"I'm 45 and really never played games, but I picked up this Star Wars game on Xbox One X. It helps me de-stress after 12 hours in a medical facility," shared a five-star reviewer. "This is pure awesome. This game is insane. My Xbox One X has all kinds of passes and games, but this is the only one I want to play, it will blow your mind."
The award-winning title brings a lot of new gameplay and Force abilities — it's challenging in a good way. And gamers are patiently waiting for the next incarnation.
"Very fun game. I loved exploring the environments and the characters are great," shared a satisfied shopper and PS4 gamer. "When is the sequel out?"
At $20 (down from $60), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderfor Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is a no-brainer way to celebrate May the Fourth and all things Star Wars — as one PS4 gamer stated, it's "just one of the best Jedi experiences."
