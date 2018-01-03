The 'Star Wars' franchise is now more successful than 'Harry Potter'

The New Year has brought some happy news to Disney as their Star Wars franchise has not only earned back the amount they bought it for from Lucasfilm but has now made more money than the Harry Potter films.

With the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the sci-fi series’ earnings have now bumped up to £6,301,280,762 (and counting) surpassing the Warner Bros magical franchise’s total £6,288,693,009 by £12,832,591.

According to Box Office Mojo, the latest film has taken £776,981,061 (over a billion if you calculate that figure in dollars) so far since its release on December 15, a figure that includes US, UK and other international box offices, but has yet to open in China so is set to earn even more.

Star Wars’ total includes all eight episodes – Episode IV: New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi, Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode II: Attack Of The Clones, Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith, Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Episode VIII: The Last Jedi – as well as The Clone Wars and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.





The Harry Potter total takes into account takings from all eight films based on JK Rowling’s book series of the same name – Philosopher’s Stone, Chamber Of Secrets, Prisoner Of Azkaban, Goblet Of Fire, Order Of The Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2 – as well as the first prequel film Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

However, Star Wars is still not the most successful film franchise ever. That title goes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and their 18 superhero movies that have contributed to their £9,951,011,998 worldwide box office takings. Though Disney probably doesn’t mind as they own Marvel too.

10 HIGHEST GROSSING MOVIE FRANCHISE OF ALL TIME

Marvel Cinematic Universe: £ 9,951,011,998 Star Wars: £ 6,301,280,762 Harry Potter: £ 6,288,693,009 James Bond: £ 5,213,082,507 Lord of the Rings: £ 4,342,197,942 Fast and the Furious: £ 3,783,542,781 X-Men: £3,694,837,153 Spider-Man: £ 3,578,495,636 Batman: £ 3,367,668,363 Pirates of the Caribbean: £4,505,013,091

