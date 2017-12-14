Star Wars fans flock to midnight screenings of The Last Jedi

Fans flocked to multiplexes around the country last night to be the first to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the big screen.

With Star Wars movies arriving in time for Christmas for the last few years – Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, then Rogue One in 2016 – it’s becoming something of a ritual for the hardcore to head to the cinema at midnight.

And the reception for Rian Johnson’s first movie for the Star Wars universe was pretty rapturously received.

Plenty got dressed up for the occasion, like at the Odeon in Bath, donning Stormtrooper outfits and the like.





Lots of happy Star Wars fans getting ready for midnight @BBCSpotlight @BBCDevon pic.twitter.com/QjZqGLUPbD — Rick Edwards (@radioRedwards) December 13, 2017





Gettin' my Sith on for the Star Wars Midnight screening… pic.twitter.com/f7uqdmEuIe — Emily McAllan (@blackwoolsays) December 13, 2017





Plenty of luke sky walkers knocking about the town tonight for the midnight showing of star wars may the force be with you weirdos — John (@OnTheFence22) December 14, 2017





19-year-old Cameron Longer, who saw the movie on Leicester Square in London told PA: “It was incredible, it was a rollercoaster, a lot of things you didn’t see coming, so credit to the storytellers.

“Some of the visuals were fantastic as well, so it was a real treat.”

Others were very much in agreement.

#StarWars midnight showing was magic. Never loved a film series as much ♥️ — BG (@bengarratt97) December 14, 2017





just went to the midnight launch of star wars: the last jedi and OH MY GOD… my favourite film of the whole series it’s truly amazing — ruth (@addictof1d) December 14, 2017





#thelastjedi is like no Star Wars movie ever. Consistently surprising and moving the series forward into a new era. So much to digest but pretty sure I loved it — Oliver Dyson (@olliedys) December 14, 2017





Waited two whole years to see star wars and wasn’t disappointed! Loved every second of it. I was also able to watch Episode VII in the cinema before so it was a lovely 6 hour marathon. #thelastjedi — amal (@amxleee) December 14, 2017





so my bf dragged me to the midnight screening of star wars n it wasn't actually all that bad tbf, 10/10 for the porgs alone x — scarl (@scxrlettjxde) December 14, 2017





Pleasingly, Transport For London got totally on board with the festivities:





There were, however, some regrets…

on reflection, going to the midnight screening of star wars before finishing my final report which is due in just over 24 hrs was a bad idea… my brain is currently just: PEW PEWWW BB8 POE FINN PEW PEWWWW LEIA HOLDO AHH PEW REYYYYY PEW PEWWWWW — Heather McDevitt (@hmcdevittt) December 14, 2017





Me in work this morning post-Star Wars midnight screening pic.twitter.com/698xL69iWJ — Alex Watt (@AlexWatt187) December 14, 2017





Well, they’re just the occupational hazards of being a Star Wars superfan.

For the more casual, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Adam Driver is out now, across the UK.

Read more

Website tells you which shows feature accused harassers

Time for diverse Star Wars directors, says Rian Johnson

LAPD investigate new Polanski allegations



