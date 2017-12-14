    Star Wars fans flock to midnight screenings of The Last Jedi

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    Fans flocked to multiplexes around the country last night to be the first to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the big screen.

    With Star Wars movies arriving in time for Christmas for the last few years – Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, then Rogue One in 2016 – it’s becoming something of a ritual for the hardcore to head to the cinema at midnight.

    And the reception for Rian Johnson’s first movie for the Star Wars universe was pretty rapturously received.

    Plenty got dressed up for the occasion, like at the Odeon in Bath, donning Stormtrooper outfits and the like.





    19-year-old Cameron Longer, who saw the movie on Leicester Square in London told PA: “It was incredible, it was a rollercoaster, a lot of things you didn’t see coming, so credit to the storytellers.

    “Some of the visuals were fantastic as well, so it was a real treat.”

    Others were very much in agreement.






    Pleasingly, Transport For London got totally on board with the festivities:


    There were, however, some regrets…



    Well, they’re just the occupational hazards of being a Star Wars superfan.

    For the more casual, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Adam Driver is out now, across the UK.

