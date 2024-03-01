New Star Wars Card Game ‘Spark of Rebellion’ Due Out This Month: Here’s How to Pre-Order

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Since its debut in 1977, Star Wars has gone from one movie into a full-blown pop culture phenomenon with a successful film franchise, animated series like “The Bad Batch” and “The Clone Wars,” video games, action figures and toys, holiday gifts and even tabletop trading card games.

More from Variety

Available for pre-order for $34.99 at Asmodee, “Star Wars: Unlimited – Spark of Rebellion” is a fast-paced trading card game that’s suitable for players ages 12 and up. It’s a two-player game where players go head-to-head in battles that are full of Star Wars characters, like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Boba Fett, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi and others.

Star Wars: Unlimited — Spark of Rebellion, Two-Player Starter

PRE-ORDER: 'STAR WARS: UNLIMITED — SPARK OF REBELLION' $34.99

Here’s a general overview of how to play: Players build a 50-card deck with one leader card, like Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader, and one base card, like Command Center or Administrator’s Tower. The object of the game is to gather resource cards, gain experience cards and draw attack cards to deplete the number value of your opponents base card. Meanwhile, tokens are used to upgrade the values of your cards.

“Spark of the Rebellion” is the first set in a new trilogy of card games, while it features characters from the beginning of the Galactic Civil War with characters and locations from the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Star Wars: Rebels” and others storylines. The other parts of the tabletop card game trilogy “Shadows of the Galaxy” and “Twilight of the Republic” are set for release later in 2024.

Once you’ve mastered how to play, you can expand your card collection with the “Spark of Rebellion” Booster Display set, which goes for $119.76. It’s also ready for pre-order and drops on Mar. 8. The set comes with 24 booster packs (384 cards in total) for even more characters, locations, attacks and vehicles from a “galaxy far, far away” with endless gameplay possibilities.

Pre-order: 'Spark of Rebellion' Booster Display $119.76

The “Star Wars: Unlimited — Spark of Rebellion” two-player starter kit is available for pre-order and drops on Friday, Mar. 8. It retails for $34.99.

Pre-order: 'Star Wars: Unlimited — Spark of Rebellion' $34.99

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.