Star Wars' John Boyega says he's met with Marvel

John Boyega is at the forefront of two major film franchises: Star Wars and Pacific Rim.

His work in those blockbusters give him plenty of valuable experience in saving the galaxy, those far, far away and nearer to home. That kind of skill might serve Boyega well if he were ever to add the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his CV.

There have been rumours of Boyega popping up in the MCU before. A few years back, Boyega had to deny that he'd signed on to appear in Marvel's Black Panther when social media rumours spread like wildfire.

While Marvel talks weren't true at that time, the 26-year-old actor has now let slip at the Awesome Con in Washington DC over the weekend that he has indeed been talking with Marvel about a role (via Bounding Into Comics).

However, Boyega stressed that any debut in the MCU would be a ways down the road since he's busy. He also flatly denied any interest in taking on the role of Blade, saying it'd be a "spit in the face" to original Blade actor Wesley Snipes.

"[I'm] all for Wesley playing Blade [again]," he insisted.

(Wesley Snipes in Blade)

As he mentioned, Boyega is quite a busy man at the moment. He said in March on The One Show that he's set to begin filming Star Wars Episode IX with director J.J. Abrams in July.

There's also potential for him to lead a sequel to Pacific Rim Uprising, which has made more than $200 million at the worldwide box office since it's release two weeks ago.

