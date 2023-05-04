'Star Wars': 17 actors you didn't realize appeared in George Lucas's space saga
Keira Knightley in 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace'
Dominic West in 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace'
Joel Edgerton in 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith'
Sofia Copolla in 'Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace'
Richard Armitage in 'Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace'
Rose Byrne in 'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones'
Peter Serafinowicz in 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace'
Julian Glover in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'
Celia Imrie in 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace'
John Ratzenberger in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'
Ralph Brown in 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace'
Bai Ling in 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith'
Tony Cox in 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi'
Jack Purvis in 'Star Wars: A New Hope'
Deep Roy in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'
Michael Sheard in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'
Christopher Malcolm in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'
When George Lucas was casting for Star Wars, he auditioned nearly every up-and-coming actor in Hollywood. Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, Kurt Russell, Sissy Spacek all passed through his audition room before he eventually chose Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and a carpenter named Harrison Ford. Those actors went on to achieve superstardom thanks to Lucas, but they weren’t the only future stars featured in the Star Wars films during the pre-Disney era.
Here are some thespians who made under-the-radar journeys to that galaxy far, far away.