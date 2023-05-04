'Star Wars': 17 actors you didn't realize appeared in George Lucas's space saga

When George Lucas was casting for Star Wars, he auditioned nearly every up-and-coming actor in Hollywood. Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, Kurt Russell, Sissy Spacek all passed through his audition room before he eventually chose Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and a carpenter named Harrison Ford. Those actors went on to achieve superstardom thanks to Lucas, but they weren’t the only future stars featured in the Star Wars films during the pre-Disney era.

Here are some thespians who made under-the-radar journeys to that galaxy far, far away.