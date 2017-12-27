‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill: ‘I Regret Voicing My Doubts and Insecurities’ About ‘The Last Jedi’

Mark Hamill regrets voicing his criticism over “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and is now sending a congratulatory shout-out to director Rian Johnson for making a “great” movie.

“Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @ rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one!” the actor who plays Luke Skywalker tweeted on Tuesday.

I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV – @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017





Hamill’s post-Christmas tweet comes after video (apparently from the film’s press tour) surfaced last week in which he said he had a “fundamental difference” with Johnson’s take on Skywalker in “The Last Jedi.”

“I said to Rian, ‘Jedi don’t give up.’ I mean, even if he had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup,” Hamill said in the video. “But if he made a mistake, he would try and right that wrong. So, right there we had a fundamental difference, but it’s not my story anymore. It’s somebody else’s story, and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That’s the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that.”

How did Hamill and Johnson resolve their differences? The actor added, “I’m sorry. Well, in this version, see I’m talking about the George Lucas ‘Star Wars.’ This is the next generation of ‘Star Wars,’ so I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he’s Jake Skywalker. He’s not my Luke Skywalker, but I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well.”

Hamill did however admit that this version of Skywalker serves the trilogy well and backs his director, saying: “I still haven’t accepted it completely. But it’s only a movie. I hope people like it. I hope they don’t get upset, and I came to really believe that Rian was the exact man that they need for this job.”

