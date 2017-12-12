Star Wars actor John Boyega beams as his parents join him at film premiere

The actor has won over fans with more than his acting skills as he posed with his family on the red carpet.

Fans have praised Star Wars actor John Boyega for making sure the European premiere of the latest film was a family affair.

The actor, who returns in his role as Finn for Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, was joined by his parents – Abigail and Samson – and other loved ones on the red carpet at the star-studded event being held at the Royal Albert Hall.

John Boyega, centre, and family attending the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi held at The Royal Albert Hall, London (Ian West/PA)

Boyega, 25, excitedly introduced his parents to the crowd before being interviewed, saying: “This is crazy, you lot, thank you so much, the love is appreciated.”

His glowing father said that they were “very proud of him”.

Star Wars fans were quick to praise the British star on social media.

One fan tweeted: “@JohnBoyega you have a lovely family, hope you all have a wonderful evening. Can’t wait to see Finn in TLJ.”

Another said: “@JohnBoyega brought his family to the premiere…. I… excuse me while I just.. hide over there with my tissue….. you got extra large crys xoxo.”

“I love how @JohnBoyega brought his WHOLE family to the #StarWars premier! That’s what it’s about! Yes”, commented another.

One fan applauded his attentiveness to his family writing: “Whereas John Boyega looks like he’s having a great time. Love that he’s making sure his family are okay whilst interacting with the fans.”

Talking to Edith Bowman during a live stream of the premiere, the actor said fans will see his character “figuring out some issues” in the latest instalment.

He also remembered the late Carrie Fisher in the run-up to the one-year anniversary of her death aged 60.

Fisher, who rose to fame in the sci-fi series as Princess Leia, is seen in the latest film.

She had finished filming her scenes and the final edit of the film has been dedicated to her.

Boyega said: “Family, I think that’s the biggest thing, especially in terms of our late, great Carrie Fisher.

“It’s coming up to a year (since her death) and it’s strange to see how it goes… I’m in something that will last a lifetime. I will pass away, everyone will, it’s crazy to see the fans will always appreciate what you’ve done.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on December 14.