Star Wars 8: Have Rey’s parents already been revealed?

It’s the question ‘Star Wars’ fans have been pondering for two years.

Who are Rey’s parents?

Well, we might not have to wait until ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ to find out.

Apparently, the latest ‘Star Wars’ video game, ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ might actually have revealed Rey’s parents already – weeks before the release of ‘Star Wars 8’. And if turns out to be true, the dramatic reveal is a bit… underwhelming.

**Spoiler Warning: Don’t read on if you haven’t finished Star Wars Battlefront II**

‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ follows the story of Iden Versio – an Imperial stormtrooper and captain of Inferno Squad who eventually defects to the Rebel Alliance along with her soon-to-be lover, Del Meeko.

These two, previously unknows are the main characters.

And they might just be Rey’s parents.

We learnt throughout the ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ campaign that Del Meeko and Iden Versio begin their romance on Jakku – the planet we find Rey stuck on, at the beginning of ‘The Force Awakens’.

Iden, who is the daughter of Admiral Garrick Versio, heads up Inferno Squad with Del Meeko as the squad’s engineer… and the two eventually betray the Empire under somewhat mysterious circumstances.

This turns out to be because of their child – a daughter.

And the pair’s story soon becomes intertwined with that of ‘The Force Awakens’.

Through the course of the story, we learn that the pair had a child together and betrayed the Empire… but Del Meeko also crosses paths with Kylo Ren. In fact, he gives him the key to finding the map which reveals where Luke Skywalker is hiding. All this ties quite neatly into ‘The Force Awakens’ with appearances from Lor San Tekka and ties to the starmap hidden within BB-8.

And while Del Meeko dies on the planet Pillio after encountering Kylo Ren, it looks as though Rey’s mother could still be out there. That’s right – we never find out the ultimate fate of Iden Versio.

But other clues point to the pair as Rey’s parents.

During a scene which sees Kylo Ren reading Meeko’s mind, he has this to say:

“She ruined you,” he says about Version. “You think she changed you, but she made you a traitor. She made you weak. You think your daughter changed you…”

During the same scene, Meeko’s former Imperial colleague confronts him about his defection. “You traded in your weapon for what? Fatherhood?” He then warns Meeko not to pursue his family because ‘she’ is dangerous.

But is he referring to Versio?

Or does this foreshadow his Force-Empowered daughter?

There’s a lot to think about, and plenty which points to Meeko and Versio as Rey’s parents. But without any official confirmation, this remains pure speculation. Still, it all adds up, as well as providing neat connections to both Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren and the planet Jakku.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

