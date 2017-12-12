Star Wars: 8 spoiler-free reasons to be excited for 'The Last Jedi'

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits cinemas on Thursday, and Yahoo Movies UK was in the audience for the first UK screening.

The review embargo has now officially lifted so, without spoilers, here are the 8 most exciting things you need to know about Star Wars 8.

1: The Last Jedi is unlike any other Star Wars movie that’s come before

There’s no denying Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a galactic smash hit, bringing the much-loved sci-fi franchise into the 21st century with a bang. For many though, there lingered doubts about it feeling a little derivative of 1977 original that kicked the series off.

The same can’t be said of The Last Jedi. Although there are echoes of The Empire Strikes Back – the Resistance on the run from the First Order, Jedi training scenes, a visit to a shiny new world – Rian Johnson’s film feels like something completely different. Where TFA played it safe and gave fans something familiar and reassuring, Rian Johnson takes TLJ into new territories, themes, and storytelling motifs that we’ve never seen in the galaxy far, far away before, making it feel fresh, new, and exciting all over again.

2: Luke and Leia are amazing

Unlike The Force Awakens, which reduced the Skywalker twins to supporting cameos, The Last Jedi doesn’t skimp on the Leia and Luke’s screen time and both Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher prove that they have never really stopped being our favourite space siblings.

Yes, they’re older and a greyer, but the fire and fight is still in the Skywalkers, and they crucial roles to play in the unfolding battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

3: The porgs are not completely awful

The pre-release hate for the porgs seems totally unfounded as they offer some brilliantly timed comedic relief and joy throughout the film. Some cynics may eye roll at their presence but for most the little furry bird-like animals brought a smile to their faces every time they popped up on screen.

Granted they don’t offer much more that comic relief, but where JJ Abrams cut to BB-8 to break the tension, Johnson opts for the porgs, and they got a laugh every time their little adorable faces popped up. We bet they return for Episode 9.

4: The space battles are superb

After Rogue One‘s Battle of Scarif raised the bar for Star Wars space battles (who could forget the air-punching Hammerhead Corvette manoeuvre?), The Last Jedi had a lot to live up to. Luckily The Last Jedi delivers in spades. It’s as if Rian Johnson saw Rogue One and deliberately set out to give us space battles on a scale previously unseen in the franchise.