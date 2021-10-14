George Takei disses William Shatner's trip to space: 'He's boldly going where other people have gone before'

Star Trek's George Takei takes a jab at William Shatner's trip to space. (Photo: Getty Images)

George Takei and William Shatner's decade-long feud continues.

Takei threw shade at his former Star Trek co-star following Shatner's historic trip to space. When asked by Page Six what he thought about Shatner's ride on Blue Origin, Takei quipped, "He's boldly going where other people have gone before."

"He's a guinea pig, 90 years old and it's important to find out what happens,” Takei, 84, added. The actors starred together on the original 1966 series.

"So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he'll be a good specimen to study," Takei continued. "Although he's not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he'll be a specimen that's unfit!"

Shatner is well aware his age made him the oldest person ever to go into space on Wednesday.

"I had to walk up that platform, I was exhausted. My muscles hurt from all this training, I'm aching, I'm in pain," the actor quipped on Thursday's CBS Mornings. "And I'm up there, and I'm saying, 'Holy s***, I am 90!'"

Shatner admitted to getting nervous before blastoff.

"You're lying back there and you know there's all this explosive material. And we know it's safe. They've made this, Blue Origin has made it safe. I want to emphasize that. So it's safe. But it's one thing to say it's safe, and it's another thinking 'Oh, I remember O-rings, and I remember explosions," he shared, admitting the feeling of being in G-force was an emotional experience.

"You're floating. Your gut is floating, your head is floating. The outside is, you're immersed in things that are indescribable," Shatner continued. "I was so moved. And what I wanted when I said I want to hold on to it, it's like a truth that suddenly comes to you. And you don't want to dissipate it. You don't want to lose it. You want to hold it for the rest of your life."