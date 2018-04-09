'Star Trek: Discovery' adds Anson Mount in key role for Season 2

Star Trek: Discovery is ready to introduce a familiar character from the sci-fi franchise into the fold. Anson Mount is set to play Captain Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Production for the sophomore season of the CBS All Access series will begin later this month. As of today, there has been no confirmed airdate.

Diehard Trekkies (or if you prefer: “Trekkers”) will immediately know Captain Pike as he was first introduced in the original Star Trek series. He led the iconic ship prior to Captain James T. Kirk. The introduction to the character is expected considering his name was mentioned in the season finale of Discovery.

Mount steps into the role which was played by Jeffrey Hunter in the original 1966 Star Trek pilot episode titled “The Cage.” Captain Pike was later portrayed by Sean Kenney in a later episode titled “The Menagerie.” More recently, the character was played by Bruce Greenwood in the J.J. Abrams-directed 2009 Star Trek feature as well as the 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness.

Other than the casting of Mount in this key role, details about the second season of Discovery have been kept under wraps. In January at TCA, co-showrunner Aaron Harberts said: “The second season is not a war season… we are very interested in tackling themes of science versus faith. We’ll be nine years before [Star Trek: The Original Series] and there are things from TOS that we want to do some nods to.”

Mount stars as the silent superhuman ruler Black Bolt in Marvel’s Inhumans at ABC, which has yet to announce a second season. His other credits include Hell on Wheels and Non-Stop.

