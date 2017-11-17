Star Trek: Discovery actor responds to big fan theory

From Digital Spy

Star Trek: Discovery aired its midseason finale earlier in the week, and while it's drawn a good line under a solid comeback, there are still plenty of things for fans to mull over before its return.

The big fan theory has to do with Ash Tyler, and whether he's actually a Klingon named Voq in disguise. Let's go through the 'evidence':

1: Voq last appeared in episode four, when turncoat Klingon L'Rell told him that to save himself he needs to "sacrifice everything". One episode later, Ash Tyler makes his debut.

2: Ash has been suffering flashbacks of being tortured by the Klingons, but the fast-paced editing sometimes makes it look like a Klingon is being tortured: transformation process?

3: Ash also says that L'Rell has a fascination with him, which he thinks is a kind of creepy sexual thing. Her line to him in the finale, "I will never let them hurt you", could suggest more familiarity than just being into your prisoner.

View photos Photo credit: Netflix More

That's the theory in basic terms, and Den of Geek put it to Ash actor Shazad Latif bluntly, asking him: "Are you a Klingon?"

The diplomatic star replied: "There are crazy fan theories which is... the power of Star Trek fandom.

"They're great detectives and some things they get right and some they get wrong."

If we take the 'some things right, some things wrong' statement to just be about this theory, does that mean that fans are on the right track but missing out on some key elements?

Maybe L'Rell and Ash had a baby that was Voq, who travelled back from the future (where he's married to Commander Data) in order to make sure that if Khan makes an appearance in Discovery, he doesn't bother with any of that John Harrison stuff.

View photos Photo credit: Star Trek: Discovery / CBS More

Star Trek: Discovery will return on CBS in the US and Netflix in the UK in January.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like