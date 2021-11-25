Stanley Tucci shares photo with brother-in-law John Krasinski: 'Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours'

Felicity Blunt, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci with young actors Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds (center) at the 2018 premiere of A Quiet Place. (Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

As families gather for Thanksgiving, Stanley Tucci is here with an important reminder: Yes, he and John Krasinski are related.

The actor and cookbook author, 61, is married to British literary agent Felicity Blunt, the sister of his The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt. The couple met at Emily's 2010 wedding to Krasinski, 42, making the actors brothers-in-law.

It's a fun Hollywood connection that inspired one TikToker to share how she de-stresses by imagining the two stars celebrating holidays together: a brotherly handshake at Thanksgiving, paper crowns on Boxing Day in their wives' native U.K.

Or, as captured in a photo shared on Tucci's Instagram — along with the appreciative TikTok — being caught in conversation under what appears to be mistletoe.

"Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours," the Big Night star, who shares two children with Felicity as well as three grown children from his first marriage to late wife Kate Tucci, captioned the shot of him and Krasinski chatting.

While some in-the-dark commenters were blown away by the relative reveal, others simply shared their love for the extended Tucci-Krasinski-Blunt brood.

"Can your family adopt me, please?" read one comment.

In 2020, Krasinski tapped his brother-in-law to show off his cocktail-making skills on his Some Good News series after Tucci's Negroni tutorial went viral.