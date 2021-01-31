Stanley Tucci opens up about his first wife's death: 'You never stop grieving'

Stanley Tucci is opening up about losing first wife Kate Spath-Tucci to breast cancer back in 2009.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 60-year-old actor and cookbook author got candid with correspondent Holly Williams about Kate’s death at age 47. The couple were married in 1995 and had three children together, in addition to Kate’s two older children from her first marriage to Alexander Scott. (Scott’s brother, actor Campbell Scott, co-produced, co-directed and acted alongside Tucci in 1996 critical darling Big Night.)

"You never stop grieving. You never stop grieving," said Tucci. "And it's still hard after 11 years, it's still hard, and it always will be hard. But you can't let it — and she would never want any of us to — sort of, to wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn't like that."

The Oscar-nominated star also referenced Kate’s death in an interview with NPR’s Michel Martin this weekend, reflecting on the theme of mortality in his new film, Supernova. Tucci plays a gay man living with early-onset dementia in the drama.

“You know, I lost my wife 11 years ago to breast cancer,” Tucci told Martin. “And there's no question that, you know, that also — you know, that's a scary thing to watch, and it's, you know, a sad thing for all of us — devastating.”

Stanley Tucci and first wife Kate Spath-Tucci in 2008, the year before her death from breast cancer. (Photo: PATRICK MCMULLAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Despite the tremendous loss, Tucci went on to find love again. In 2012, he wed Felicity Blunt, a British literary agent and the sister of Tucci's The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt. Now, the couple, who have two children of their own, live in London, where they’ve caused quite a stir on social media with Tucci’s cocktail-making videos, which have resulted in some racy comments from fans.

When asked by Williams why he thinks so many people love the “sultry” videos of him making cocktails, Tucci said he’s not sure. However, he appreciates the attention.

"I was very flattered!" said Tucci. "But it was great. I mean, you're incredibly flattered when people are just sort of going gaga over you."

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: