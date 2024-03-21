Stanley Just Launched a Neon Collection — Check Out Our Spring Must-Haves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to for beach parties and warm weather with Stanley’s latest drop: a Neon Collection. Launched March 19 on Stanley1913.com, this vibrant lineup of tumblers is set to be the must-have accessory for every festival-goer this season. “Luminescent pigments in the Spring Fling collection come together to create ultra-bright neons to hype up your hydration. With several electric shades, there’s a standout color for all,” says the Stanley website.

More from Rolling Stone

Available not only on Stanley’s website but also at select retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and REI, the Neon Collection offers hydration convenience and accessibility. From the trendy Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler to the Adventure Pre-Party Flask and Classic Legendary Bottle, there’s a neon option for every festival vibe.

Priced from $18.50 for the Adventure Pre-Party Flask to $45 for the Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler and Classic Legendary Bottle, these Stanley cup essentials won’t break the bank. So grab yours today and get ready to light up the summer like never before.

Where to Buy New Neon Stanley Tumbler Collection

Stanley Spring Fling Neon Cup Collection: Where to Buy Online

The Neon Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler | 40 OZ

$45

Buy on Stanley1913

Available in neon green, neon yellow, neon orange and electric pink.

Stanley Spring Fling Neon Cup Collection: Where to Buy Online

$35

The Neon Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler | 30 OZ

$35

Buy on Stanley1913

Available in neon green, neon yellow, neon orange and electric pink

The Neon IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler | 30 OZ: Electric Pink

$35

The Neon IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler | 30 OZ

$35

Buy on Stanley1913

Available in neon green, neon yellow, and electric pink

Stanley Spring Fling Neon Cup Collection: Where to Buy Online

$18.50

The Neon Adventure Pre-Party Flask | 8 OZ

$18.50

Buy on Stanley1913

Available in neon green and electric pink

Stanley Spring Fling Neon Cup Collection: Where to Buy Online

$20

The Neon Adventure Stacking Beer Pint | 16 OZ

$20

Buy on Stanley1913

Available in neon green, neon yellow and electric pink

Stanley Spring Fling Neon Cup Collection: Where to Buy Online

$45

The Neon Classic Legendary Bottle | 1.5 QT

$45

Buy on Stanley1913

Available in neon green, neon yellow and electric pink

Stanley’s Neon Collection is the perfect blend of style, functionality, and affordability, making it an essential addition to your festival lineup. Whether you’re sipping on your favorite beverage or showcasing your unique style, these vibrant tumblers are sure to turn heads wherever you go. So don’t miss out on your chance to grab one – or several – of these standout pieces and make a statement at your next festival. Head to stanley1913.com or your favorite retailer now to secure yours before they’re gone!

Best of Rolling Stone