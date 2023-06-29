Stanley Cup Winners: A List of Champions by Year

So, you're wondering who all of the Stanley Cup winners are? Let's get in to it!

There are few trophies in sports as iconic as Lord Stanley's Cup. The trophy that professional hockey players compete for every season is undoubtedly one of the most sought after trophies in the world. Teams face an 82-game regular season journey, and then they must fight their way through the physicality of the playoffs, with 16 postseason wins necessary to skate the cup.

The first Stanley Cup was won in 1893 in the Challenge Cup era, but this didn't allow professional teams to compete. In 1915, professional teams began competing for the cup and by 1927, the NHL was the de facto league competing for the iconic trophy.

Here is a list of the Stanley Cup winners since 1915.

2018: Washington Capitals 4 - Vegas Golden Knights 1

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins 4 - Nashville Predators 2

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins 4 - San Jose Sharks 2

2015: Chicago Blackhawks 4 - Tampa Bay Lightning 2

2014: Los Angeles Kings 4 - New York Rangers 1

2013: Chicago Blackhawks 4 - Boston Bruins 2

2012: Los Angeles Kings 4 - New Jersey Devils 2

2011: Boston Bruins 4 - Vancouver Canucks 3

2010: Chicago Blackhawks 4 - Philadelphia Flyers 2

2009: Pittsburgh Penguins 4 - Detroit Red Wings 3

2008: Detroit Red Wings 4 - Pittsburgh Penguins 2

2007: Anaheim Ducks 4 - Ottawa Senators 1

2006: Carolina Hurricanes 4 - Edmonton Oilers 3

2005: NHL LOCKOUT

2004: Tampa Bay Lightning 4 - Calgary Flames 3

2003: New Jersey Devils 4 - Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 3

2002: Detroit Red Wings 4 - Carolina Hurricanes 1

2001: Colorado Avalanche 4 - New Jersey Devils 3

2000: New Jersey Devils 4 - Dallas Stars 2

1999: Dallas Stars 4 - Buffalo Sabres 2

1998: Detroit Red Wings 4 - Washington Capitals 0

1997: Detroit Red Wings 4 - Philadelphia Flyers 0

1996: Colorado Avalanche 4 - Florida Panthers 0

1995: New Jersey Devils 4 - Detroit Red Wings 0

1994: New York Rangers 4 - Vancouver Canucks 3

1993: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Los Angeles Kings 1

1992: Pittsburgh Penguins 4 - Chicago Blackhawks 0

1991: Pittsburgh Penguins 4 - Minnesota North Stars 2

1990: Edmonton Oilers 4 - Boston Bruins 1

1989: Calgary Flames 4 - Montreal Canadiens 2

1988: Edmonton Oilers 4 - Boston Bruins 0

1987: Edmonton Oilers 4 - Philadelphia Flyers 3

1986: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Calgary Flames 1

1985: Edmonton Oilers 4 - Philadelphia Flyers 1

1984: Edmonton Oilers 4 - New York Islanders 1

1983: New York Islanders 4 - Edmonton Oilers 0

1982: New York Islanders 4 - Vancouver Canucks 0

1981: New York Islanders 4 - Minnesota North Stars 1

1980: New York Islanders 4 - Philadelphia Flyers 2

1979: Montreal Canadiens 4 - New York Rangers 1

1978: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Boston Bruins 2

1977: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Boston Bruins 0

1976: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Philadelphia Flyers 0

1975: Philadelphia Flyers 4 - Buffalo Sabres 2

1974: Philadelphia Flyers 4 - Boston Bruins 2

1973: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Chicago Blackhawks 2

1972: Boston Bruins 4 - New York Rangers 2

1971: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Chicago Blackhawks 3

1970: Boston Bruins 4 - St. Louis Blues 0

1969: Montreal Canadiens 4 - St. Louis Blues 0

1968: Montreal Canadiens 4 - St. Louis Blues 0

1967: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - Montreal Canadiens 2

1966: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Detroit Red Wings 2

1965: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Chicago Blackhawks 3

1964: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - Detroit Red Wings 3

1963: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - Detroit Red Wings 1

1962: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - Chicago Blackhawks 2

1961: Chicago Blackhawks 4 - Detroit Red Wings 2

1960: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Toronto Maple Leafs 0

1959: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Toronto Maples Leafs 1

1958: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Boston Bruins 2

1957: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Boston Bruins 1

1956: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Detroit Red Wings 1

1955: Detroit Red Wings 4 - Montreal Canadiens 3

1954: Detroit Red Wings 4 - Montreal Canadiens 3

1953: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Boston Bruins 1

1952: Detroit Red Wings 4 - Montreal Canadiens 0

1951: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - Montreal Canadiens 1

1950: Detroit Red Wings 4 - New York Rangers 3

1949: Toronto Maples Leafs 4 - Detroit Red Wings 0

1948: Toronto Maple Leafs 4- Detroit Red Wings 0

1947: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - Montreal Canadiens 2

1946: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Boston Bruins 1

1945: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - Detroit Red Wings 3

1944: Montreal Canadiens 4 - Chicago Blackhawks 0

1943: Detroit Red Wings 4 - Boston Bruins 0

1942: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - Detroit Red Wings 3

1941: Boston Bruins 4 - Detroit Red Wings 0

1940: New York Rangers 4 - Toronto Maple Leafs 2

1939: Boston Bruins 4 - Toronto Maple Leafs 1

1938: Chicago Blackhawks 3 - Toronto Maple Leafs 1

1937: Detroit Red Wings 3 - New York Rangers 2

1936: Detroit Red Wings 3 - Toronto Maple Leafs 1

1935: Montreal Maroons 3 - Toronto Maple Leafs 0

1934: Chicago Blackhawks 3 - Detroit Red Wings 1

1933: New York Rangers 3 - Toronto Maple Leafs 1

1932: Toronto Maple Leafs 3 - New York Rangers 0

1931: Montreal Canadiens 3 - Chicago Blackhawks 2

1930: Montreal Canadiens 2 - Boston Bruins 0

1929: Boston Bruins 2 - New York Rangers 0

1928: New York Rangers 3 - Montreal Maroons 2

1927: Ottawa Senators 2 - Boston Bruins 0