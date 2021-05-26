  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jerry O’Connell reacts to 'Stand by Me' co-star Wil Wheaton’s emotional abuse revelation: 'I had no idea'

Kevin Polowy
·Senior Correspondent, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STAND BY ME, Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O&#39;Connell, 1986. (c)Columbia Pictures. Courtesy: Everett Collection
Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell in 'Stand by Me. (Photo: Columbia Pictures/Courtesy of the Everett Collection)

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment last week, Stand by Me star Wil Wheaton revealed that a painful childhood fueled his performance as the troubled Gordie in the 1986 coming-of-age classic.

"Through a combination of an incredible emotional abuse from my father and a lot of manipulation, using me, from my mother, it really put me in that place," Wheaton told us, noting that his actress mother forced him into a childhood show business career.

One of Wheaton's co-stars, Jerry O’Connell, reacted to Wheaton's comments with sympathy and encouragement on Wednesday while guest-hosting CBS's The Talk.

"I love Wil. He's a great friend of mine. We've obviously been friends for 35 years now. That film was 35 years ago. I had no idea he was feeling this when we were doing this film," O’Connell told co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth and fellow guest host Jaime Camil.

O'Connell sees Wheaton's candid revelations as a teachable moment.

"I think what should be said is, you have no idea, not even co-workers, just people close to you, you have no idea what is going on with someone. So, if you sense anything is amiss, anything weird, it costs you nothing to go up to them and say, 'Hey is everything OK? Is anything going on? Do you want someone to talk to?' I just think even saying that I think reaches a hand out to someone."

O’Connell added that he has "great memories" from filming Stand by Me – which were largely shared by Wheaton when it came to the bonding experience with O'Connell and costars Corey Feldman and River Phoenix.

"But I wish I was older back then so I could have said, 'Hey Wil, hey man is anything [wrong]?'" O'Connell said. "But I do love Wil and he's doing great. He does a lot for Paramount+, for Star Trek, he's doing great."

TOLUCA LAKE, CA - MARCH 16: (L-R)Director
'Stand by Me' director Rob Reiner and actors Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell and Richard Dreyfuss attend the film's 25th anniversary celebration in 2011. (Photo: John M. Heller/Getty Images)

While Phoenix died of a drug overdose in 1993 at the age of 23 and Wheaton says he's no longer in touch with Feldman, Wheaton's love for O'Connell was apparent during our interview.

Wheaton, now an author, audiobook narrator and host of the Star Trek after-show The Ready Room, also credited Stand by Me director Rob Reiner for perfectly casting the film's four young leads.

"One of the reasons I believe Stand by Me is so enduring is that Rob cast four young boys who were our characters," Wheaton told us. "Corey was such a pain in the ass and I said to Rob, 'Why did you cast him?' And Rob said, 'There was no other actor who was as angry as Corey was. And Teddy is filled with anger and rage.' And I went, ‘Oh my God, that totally makes sense.' River is smarter than all of us and wiser beyond his years than any of us are. And that's exactly who Chris is. And Jerry is unbelievably funny, and really easy to get along with, and is guileless. 'Oh my God, that's Vern.'

"I guess I want to be a writer so that makes me Gordie. I never realized until I was in my 40s that I was Gordie because I was Gordie."

Watch our original interview with Wil Wheaton:

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • A Montana tribal councilwoman was beaten and 'left for dead,' family says. No one has been charged.

    News of the incident spread statewide, prompting criticism and outrage.

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers bring lovefest to Hawaii: 'Soul mates'

    Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are "soul mates," according to Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

  • Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher in Central Park sues ex-employer

    The white woman who falsely told the police that a Black bird-watcher had threatened her in New York City's Central Park has sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, claiming it fired her without investigating the incident and falsely portrayed her as racist. In a complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Amy Cooper said Franklin Templeton's actions "caused her such severe emotional distress that she was suicidal." Cooper is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

  • Simon Cowell calls Kelly Clarkson one of the 'nicest people I've ever met' in sweet 'American Idol' reunion

    The British TV judge appeared on Wednesday's "The Kelly Clarkson Show," dubbed as a "reunion with the OGs." There's clearly a lot of love there with Cowell saying he always tells aspiring stars to "Follow Kelly" when it comes to career goals.

  • Casey Anthony Reportedly Gets Drink Thrown At Her In Florida Bar During Heated Argument Over An Ex

    Casey Anthony reportedly had a drink thrown at her at a Florida bar over the weekend after getting into a heated argument with a woman over a man they had both dated. Anthony—who was acquitted of killing her young daughter Caylee nearly ten years ago—had been at O’Shea’s Irish Pub in West Palm Beach on Sunday when she and another woman, identified in a police report as Thelma Moya, allegedly got into the altercation, according to local station WESH. Anthony told police that the two women got into an argument about an ex-boyfriend both had been dating at the same time. As the argument escalated, Anthony told police Moya spilled a drink on her leg. Someone called police reporting that someone had a drink thrown in someone’s face, sending authorities to the bar. Casey Anthony Photo: Getty Images Moya was reportedly no longer at the bar by the time police arrived. An officer gave Anthony information about what she’d need to do to file a restraining order, but Anthony declined that option. She said she’d rather just have the incident documented, according to the police report, also obtained by TMZ. Anthony’s public relations manager told the news outlet that she did not plan to press any charges against Moya. The manager declined to discuss any relationship between the two women, saying only that “there is none.” The bar isn't a new hangout for Anthony, who was also spotted at the same establishment in 2018 chatting to some men during a happy hour, according to an earlier report by TMZ. Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of the opening statements in Anthony’s highly publicized 2011 trial for the death of her daughter Caylee Anthony. The nearly two-month trial included 33 days of testimony from 91 different witnesses as jurors were sequestered at a local hotel deciding the young mother’s fate, People reports. Anthony was ultimately acquitted of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse in the case, but was found guilty of four lesser misdemeanor counts of lying to the police, NBC News reports. A male juror told People this year that he has changed his opinion about the case. “As time has gone by and I’ve learned more, I think maybe I would have come up with a different verdict,” he said. “But at the time, based on what I knew, and what they told me, I felt that my doubts were reasonable.” The juror said his decision still “haunts” him today.

  • Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam

    The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals shocking news about her journey to become a lawyer in heart-wrenching preview clip.

  • Ariana Grande shares stunning photos from secret wedding

    Ariana Grande wore a custom Vera Wang gown (and her signature ponytail) when she wed Dalton Gomez.

  • Emergency Brake on Italian Cable Car That Killed 14 Was Tampered With, Say Prosecutors

    Alpine Rescue Service via ReutersThe owner, manager and service director of a northern Italian cable company are facing manslaughter charges after allegedly admitting that they deactivated the emergency brake system on a cable car that plummeted to the ground Sunday morning. At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake MaggioreThirteen people, including a 2-year-old, died on impact when the towing cable broke and nothing stopped the car from plummeting into a forest area below. A 9-year-old died later in hospital and a 5-year-old remains in serious but stable condition.Lead prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters Wednesday that the cable car’s emergency brakes had been tampered with after they were spontaneously activating since the system came back online April 26 after Italy’s latest COVID-19 lockdown. The car that was later involved in the crash had stopped several times, and local media report that on at least one occasion, passengers called the emergency services to report they were trapped in the air. But rather than removing or repairing the faulty brake system, Bossi said the company chose instead to deactivate it. One of the investigators told local media that all three “admitted” to what happened, calling the decision to take the deadly shortcut “a grave one.”Investigators, studying surveillance camera footage from the destination station as the car approached noted that when the cable broke, the brake system clearly did not activate. The car was just five-meters from the platform with more than a dozen passengers ready to get in to take the 20-minute journey down to the lakeside. The operator standing on the platform was ready to open the door to disembark the passengers when he and others say they heard a loud hissing sound. The cable then snapped and the car jolted back down the cable until it hit a pylon and broke loose, plummeting 20 meters into a forest below. Investigators later examined the wreckage to confirm their findings, that the brake system was intentionally blocked. Luigi Nerini, the owner of Ferrovie Mattrone, the company that runs the service from the base of Lake Maggiore to an observation point nearly a mile above sea level, faces multiple manslaughter charges along with the company’s manager Enrico Perocchio and service director Gabriele Tardini. All three were remanded in custody early Wednesday morning after a lengthy overnight interrogation. The lone survivor of the tragic accident, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, an Israeli citizen who lived in Italy with his parents, opened his eyes on Wednesday, according to the pediatric hospital where he is in intensive care in Turin. He lost five members of his family, including his parents and grandparents, who were visiting from Israel and had taken the cable car for what they surely thought would be a peaceful Sunday ride. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Model criticized for flaunting 'pretty privilege' in TikTok of how much free stuff she gets: 'So tone deaf'

    A model is being accused of flaunting her "pretty privilege" in a viral TikTok video.

  • With Biden's support, the COVID lab-leak theory goes mainstream

    For months, the notion that the coronavirus came from a Chinese lab studying infectious disease was dismissed as a means for President Trump and his supporters to deflect questions about his handling of the pandemic. That has changed, with the Biden WH coming to question the origins of the virus.

  • Stimulus checks: IRS sends 1.8 million more payments in latest round

    Approximately $391 billion in stimulus payments have been sent so far, about 87% of the $450 billion earmarked for direct relief, the IRS said.

  • Channing Tatum, 41, shows Off his ‘junk’ in mirror selfie: ‘I’m flexing so hard’

    Talk about monkey business! Channing Tatum, 41, had free time on his hands while gearing up to shoot a sexy scene for the upcoming Sandra Bullock lead and produced The Lost City of D, throwing thirsty fans into a frenzy.

  • Queen Elizabeth’s New Rule Has Prince Louis Breaking Royal Tradition

    One thing we know about the royal family is that they are sticklers for rules . However, as times are changing, it seems the family...

  • Couple discovers massive 'lava tube' running beneath their house: 'What could go wrong?'

    A couple in Oregon said they discovered a secret "lava tube" running underneath their home.

  • There's a downside to returning to pre-COVID-19 hygiene habits — colds and sore throats are back, doctors say

    After a year of almost no colds, no runny noses and no watery eyes, the minor viruses kept in control by COVID-19 restrictions are making a comeback.

  • Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's 15-Year-Old Son Kingston Looks Just Like Dad in Rare Photo

    Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son Kingston turned 15 years old on May 26. Scroll on to see the photo his dad posted on Instagram.

  • Report: Donald Trump offered senator money to end Patriots Spygate investigation

    According to ESPN, Trump was acting on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

  • Mom’s sneaky juice box hack gets baby to take medicine without a clue: ‘You, ma’am, are genius’

    This baby had NO idea what was hiding in her juice box!

  • California transit worker kills 8, extending U.S. epidemic of mass shootings

    Authorities did not immediately offer many details or a possible motive for the shooting, which unfolded about 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1330 GMT) at a light-rail yard for commuter trains of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA). A bomb squad was searching the yard and adjacent buildings after at least one explosive device was found, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said at a news conference. Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters that gunfire was still going on when her first deputies arrived on the scene, and that the assailant took his own life, apparently when he became aware that police were closing in on him.

  • Wild bird becomes obsessed with New Hampshire man, bewildering his wife and kids

    “Not a day goes by that he doesn’t let us know he’s part of our family.”