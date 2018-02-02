Stan Lee 'doing well' after being rushed to hospital over heart problem

Marvel Comics founder Stan Lee is said to be ‘doing fine’ after being rushed to hospital after suffering shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat, according to reports.

TMZ reported that the 95-year-old was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

“Stan is doing well and feeling good,” a rep for Lee told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He is staying there for a few days for some check-ups as a safety precaution.”

Lee told ABC7 News yesterday during a Skype interview: “All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great.

“I’m glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. It probably did my fans a lot of good. It kept me off their backs for the evening.

“But I’m feeling good now and I can’t wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition.”

Lee was out and about as recently as Monday, when he attended the star-studded premiere of Black Panther in LA.

He was snapped with the movie’s star Chadwick Boseman on the red carpet.

Lee recently joked that he was disappointed with his cameo in the movie.

“I’m a little disappointed in my Black Panther cameo,” he said “I had wanted a great fight scene where I fight the Black Panther to a standstill.

“I didn’t get that, but I want you to see the movie anyway. Even though it’s not my greatest cameo, you owe it to me to see it.”

Also starring Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis, it’s due out in the UK on February 13.

